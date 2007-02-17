Business people / Hires, Promotions & Honors

Great Lakes Electronic Distributing, a Buffalo technologymanufacturer and provider of computers and technology solutions, named Thomas A. Kerr president. A graduate of Canisius College, Kerr recently was the director of economic self-sufficiency at the United Way of Buffalo and Erie County and is a former technology director for the Buffalo District of the Internal Revenue Service.

***

KeyBank named Wesley S. Moore assistant vice president and branch manager of the George Urban branch in Depew. Previously, Moore was assistant vice president and branch manager for Greater Buffalo Savings Bank in Tonawanda and also worked as branch manager for Wells Fargo's Cheektowaga, and Johnstown, Pa., locations.

***

National Fuel Gas Co. has elected to its board of directors David F. Smith, the Amherst-based energy company's president and chief operating officer, and Stephen E. Ewing, the retired vice chairman of DTE Energy Co., a Detroit-based energy company.

***

Rich Products Corp. promoted William E. Grieshober Jr. to managing director of its New Ventures Division. Grieshober has been with the company's Legal Department for more than 14 years and most recently served as deputy general counsel. He is a graduate of the University at Buffalo Law School and also holds an executive MBA from U.B.

***

Buffalo Newspress, a web-offset printer in Buffalo, named Marcus Regoord vice president, finance and administration. Regoord previously held senior financial positions at Henry and Henry in Lancaster, and most recently at Associated Brands in Medina.

***

The board of governors of the Federal Reserve System elected Mark E. Celmer, president and chief executive officer of Multisorb Technologies, to the board of directors of the Buffalo Branch, Federal Reserve Bank of New York for 2007.

***

The Ronald McDonald House Charities of Western New York named the following to its board of directors for three-year terms: Kevin Brayer, St. Bonaventure Buffalo Center; George Kessler, retired, Campbell Soup Co.; Harry X. Mayers, Fisher-Price; Thomas Olivieri, GE Healthcare Financial Services; Carl W. Schoof, Smith Barney and Mary Reali, retired. Ronald McDonald House of Buffalo, located at 780 West Ferry St., provides temporary lodging for more than 16,000 families of sick or injured children.

***

Canisius College named Paula R. Valente associate vice president for development. Valente has extensive experience in government and community relations, health care and public policy. She most recently was executive director of the YWCA of Greater Portland and previously was president of the Institute for a Strong Maine Economy after serving as president and chief executive officer of Maine Health Care Association. She is a Canisius College graduate. Also, the college named J. Patrick Greenwald director of principal gifts and Dianna Civello director of development for major gifts. Greenwald joined the college as director of alumni/alumnae relations in 1977. Civello, a Buffalo State College graduate, joined the college staff in 2003 as a development officer.