Catholic youths urged to be 'superheroes of faith'

Spiderman, Buzz Lightyear, Wonder Woman and various superheroes became vehicles to aid area Catholic youth in strengthening their religious faith Friday during the first day of the three-day Diocesan Youth Convention in downtown Buffalo's Adam's Mark Hotel.

The theme of the 55th annual convention, sponsored by Youth Department of the Buffalo Diocese, is "superheroes of faith sent by the Son to serve the world."

"If you are ready to be a superhero of faith, stand up and make some noise," three youths dressed as superheroes urged the crowd of about 700, representing parishes from throughout the diocese. The crowd complied -- enthusiastically.

"It's the longest-running annual [Catholic youth convention] in the country," said Daniel J. Greer, Youth Department director for the diocese.

The convention has several aims, said Greer, including teaching youngsters how to live out their faith and to show them that they are connected to a larger organization than their parish church.

Some of the youths, like Allison Bauman, 16, of Swormville, are from smaller parishes in the diocese. Allison, who has attended two other youth conventions, said she was looking forward to "the enthusiasm of all of the other youths and everyone interacting together as one big Catholic community."

Megan Gaske, 17, of Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church in Bowmansville, was anticipating the many events, including workshops, a talent show and semiformal dance, but mostly sharing her faith with the others.

Greer said the superhero theme is intended to show the youngsters "how you can be a superhero of faith and put your faith into action" to correct social ills -- "what we call the structures of sin."

Attendees also will collect food and other items for migrant workers.

The convention will conclude Sunday, when Bishop Edward U. Kmiec will present the Manus Christi and For God and Youth awards, followed by his closing liturgy.

