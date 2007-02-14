Vote boosts Northern Ireland Sinn Fein acceptance of police symbolizes political progress

Sinn Fein took a needed step for the future of Northern Ireland recently. The group sent shock waves through its homeland with a strong vote by members to begin cooperating with Northern Ireland police -- an unparalleled move, but one that is necessary for Sinn Fein to gain a foothold in government affairs.

Sinn Fein has never before accepted the authority of the police in Northern Ireland. This is a departure from that stance that could also signal monumental change in the group's approach to Northern Ireland's future.

There remains some limited but intense resistance to the change from Sinn Fein members who see the police as synonymous with the Northern Ireland state and the British presence there, and the Ulsterization of the 1970s.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland was created in 2001 to replace the old Royal Ulster Constabulary (RUC), with half its members recruited from the Ulster Special Constabulary, which in turn was recruited from Loyalist paramilitary terror gangs.

By the 1980s the Irish Republican Army was fighting a war against the RUC. Injustices were common. To some, accepting the Northern Ireland police is nearly the same as accepting its predecessor, with only a name change.

But when Sinn Fein signed up for the peace process of the Belfast agreement, or the Good Friday peace accord of 1998 brokered by the United States, certain core principles were traded in return for power. Sinn Fein compromised, to gain a voice in government.

Emmet O'Connor, of Ulster University's School of History and International Affairs, said the group is keen to do that because it's central to the goal of a power-sharing government in Northern Ireland. Indeed, some see that as the most effective way of building a united Ireland.

In practice, Sinn Fein is not giving up anything but symbolism in return for real power -- on the belief that, once involved in government in Northern Ireland, it can change things from within.

In the meantime, there are serious social problems within Northern Ireland and people on both sides of the ideological divide feel a need for an effective police force.

Sinn Fein tried to come up with alternatives in the form of community policing; they proved ineffective. Social control within working-class communities was maintained by paramilitaries, no longer seen as a viable option for a politically ambitious Sinn Fein.