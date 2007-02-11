NIAGARA NEWS BRIEFS

>Kimble to serve on team to revise AES tax break

LOCKPORT -- Niagara County Legislator Renae Kimble, D-Niagara Falls, will be the minority caucus representative on the county negotiating team to revise the tax break for AES Corp., Minority Leader Dennis F. Virtuoso said Sunday.

Majority Leader Richard E. Updegrove had disclosed Saturday that W. Keith McNall, R-Lockport, and Jason J. Murgia, D-Niagara Falls, had volunteered to be the majority caucus members. The Legislature voted Tuesday to create the committee in order to participate in talks requested by State Supreme Court Justice Richard C. Kloch Sr.

The Town of Somerset and the Barker Central School District also have been asked to meet with AES and Kloch to work out a new payment-in-lieu-of-taxes, or PILOT, agreement. The school district has sued the Niagara County Industrial Development Agency, asserting the deal the IDA and AES signed was illegal.

Virtuoso said, "I feel we need some experience on that committee. [Kimble] was on the IDA board and dealt with the AES issue."

Kimble has said the board was right to turn down AES' PILOT request in 2003, when she was on the board.