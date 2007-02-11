Funding dispute dismissed by justice

A state justice has dismissed an Evans resident's attempt to get a court-ordered investigation into the use of $3,000 paid to Town Board members for trips to State Association of Towns meetings in New York City.

State Supreme Court Justice Joseph G. Makowski barred further court action after stressing that the state comptroller's office and a private Buffalo law firm previously looked into the funding dispute and got the Evans Town Board to correct its reimbursement policies.

Robert E. Doering, a retired U.S. Treasury worker, initiated the case on behalf of himself and 24 Evans property owners. But Makowski dismissed the case "on the merits and with prejudice," meaning the case cannot be reopened.

Doering, contacted at his Angola home, said he is considering whether to appeal.

"I don't think justice is being served here," he said.

Makowski ruled that Doering's request was "simply unjustified" based on documentary evidence that the judge said showed town officials "had proper authority" and followed town policy on the trips.

The judge cited Doering's failure to "allege any present-day, continuing misconduct on the town's part" and cited a one-year statute of limitations that also was not observed in the complaints about the 2004 and 2005 trips.

Town Attorney J. Grant Zaja said he does not know yet how much taxpayer money was spent to defend the court action, largely because the town has yet to receive a bill for legal services for work done on the case by Hiscock & Barclay attorneys Andrew J. Leja and John P. Gaughan.

Zaja declined to comment further.

