Everybody's Column

City chose poor date to hold police exam

The Buffalo Police Department has rescheduled its entrance exam for April 7 in order to draw a larger pool of prospective candidates. If the department wanted to enlarge the pool, why did it schedule the exam for a day that is not only Holy Saturday, the day before Easter, but also during the Jewish observance of Passover?

Some, who in good faith signed up to take the exam on the original date in January, are now faced with the prospect of giving up plans to travel for the holidays to take the exam or passing up the chance to qualify for the Buffalo Police Department. Others outside of this region likewise may not be able to travel to Buffalo on this particular weekend.

Wouldn't it have made more sense to schedule such an exam on a weekend not associated with two major religious observances? At the very least, shouldn't an alternative date be offered to those who have a conflict with this new schedule?

Michelle Kottas

Hamburg

***

Why don't casino foes offer any alternatives?

As a resident of Buffalo's Old First Ward, I fully support, as do approximately 90 percent of my neighbors, the Senecas in their plans for the Buffalo Creek Casino.

I find it inconceivable that opponents of the casino are not providing alternative plans to replace what they are attempting to stop. The Wendt Foundation and Tom Golisano have the financial resources to spend $125 million to develop the site and provide the same 1,000-plus jobs the casino promises, not to mention provide the city with the tax revenue it desperately needs. We can't count on County Executive Joel Giambra or John LaFalce because their pathetic record for development speaks for itself.

The Senecas have played by the rules and have spent millions of dollars in acquisition, demolition and development costs, and I'm thankful to have gotten rid of an eyesore. I would hope if the judge rules in the opponents' favor, these same people taking the high road to morality are held responsible for developing the site or, at the very least, reimbursing the Seneca Nation for the millions it has invested. The city should be reimbursed for revenue lost as well.

Michael W. Fijal

Buffalo

***

Adult stem cells hold much more promise

Rep. Brian Higgins is confused about the true nature of the debate over stem cell research. He seems to be unaware that every success in stem cell research has involved the use of adult stem cells, or stem cells obtained from umbilical cord blood. These sources are morally unproblematic and highly successful.

Embryonic stem cell research, on the other hand, involves the death of a human being -- albeit at an early stage of development, but a human being nonetheless. It is not morally acceptable to kill a human being to further medical research, no matter how promising that research might be.

It is morally irrelevant that the embryos in question will be discarded. It is not acceptable to kill a terminally ill patient on the grounds that he is going to die anyway, no matter how many others might benefit from his organs.

Why continue to fight for research that involves taking human life when we have morally unproblematic options for the same treatments that are extremely successful?

Todd S. Bindig

East Aurora

***

Let's use summer jobs to promote work ethic

Recently Mayor Byron Brown announced that he was going to increase the number of jobs in the summer work program by a considerable amount. I applaud his efforts with regard to this initiative and encourage him to treat this endeavor as an opportunity to teach our young people a good work ethic.

Too often these jobs -- usually the applicant's first -- are the junior version of political patronage with a no-show or lackluster sense of commitment. This is an ideal time to teach accountability, responsibility and trustworthiness that will serve not only the individuals involved but also our community.

Don Spasiano

Buffalo

***

Spitzer wise to hike funding for schools

Gov. Eliot Spitzer is right when he makes no apologies for his run-ins with the New York State Legislature. This is the governing body that has been unresponsive to the pleas of the voters begging it to listen and to be held accountable for the exodus of New Yorkers.

Hurray to Spitzer for representing those who are most unrepresented, the urban centers of the state. Who else, besides Spitzer, has dared to increase aid to urban schools to the degree needed for the improvement of achievement for those living below the poverty level? Could it be that he hears the cry of the urban centers?

Since this is just the beginning of Spitzer's tenure, I wish him the strength, courage and savvy he may need as he speaks for me and many other voters.

Marguerite Battaglia-Evans

Buffalo

***

Passport rule negates need for new bridge

If everyone is required to have a passport -- at $97 each -- to enter the United States from Canada next year, will we really need a new Peace Bridge?

Janice Tobolski

East Aurora

***

County shouldn't waste millions on scoreboard

Let me see if I understand the situation correctly. Erie County doesn't have enough money to fully support our library system, transportation services for the elderly and other social service programs that would benefit over a million people. However, it has millions of dollars to spend each year to maintain the Orchard Park stadium for eight or 10 home games. Now the county is going to spend millions of dollars for a new state-of-the-art scoreboard. Is it just me, or have our priorities become terribly skewed?

Carl M. Janish Sr.

Williamsville

***

Webb is best candidate for presidency in 2008

I had the pleasure to see President Bush's State of the Union address and to witness the response given by the honorable James Webb, the Democratic senator from Virginia. I was impressed by this man and his way of presenting himself and his party. He is an honest man. There was nothing theatrical about his response to the address. He comes from a military family -- his father served in World War II, he served in the Vietnam War and now his son is serving in Iraq.

I feel that Webb is the best candidate for the presidency of the United States. Although I am a Republican, I will be the first one to vote for him.

Mohamed S. Megahed, M.D.

Williamsville