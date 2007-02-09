Corrections

A snowmobile operated by Terry Chupa, 42, of Perrysburg, was struck Saturday by another snowmobile operated by Raymond C. Burr, 42, of Pittsburgh, in the Town of Stockton, according to Chautauqua County sheriff's deputies. The description of the collison was incorrect in a report Monday.

