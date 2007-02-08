Happy meals Creekview menu offers homey choices to comfort diners

Why patronize a chain when so many Western New York restaurants are better? We have loads of neighborhood eating places that offer warm ambience, homey food and -- best of all -- an individual, sometimes even quirky, touch.

Creekview is a prime example. It's a sprawling place in an old house edging the picturesque edge of rushing Ellicott Creek. Tables are wedged in every way you look. And the place is always bustling; there are happy crowds in a separate barroom as well as the dining rooms. A chalkboard lists the many evening specials as soon as you walk in.

You'll also see plenty of temptations on the printed menu. One of us ordered from this day-by-day version; the other went the special route.

And both of us were happy.

Let's talk about the specials first. As an appetizer one evening, house-made Gravlaks was listed. Kind of surprising -- it's a pretty uncommon item around here -- but out it came, a big platter, certainly large enough for two people to nibble on. Many pumpernickel slices, cute little gherkins, piles of onions and capers, and, oddly, what appeared to be a sour cream dipping sauce. (I would have expected a more mustardy mix.) Never mind. That thinly sliced salmon was velvety and flavorsome -- and a treat.

I continued with the marine thing, upping the carbs a bit by ordering a Lobster Macaroni and Cheese entree ($27.95), also a special. Not surprisingly, this was a devastatingly rich dish based on fusilli, with a few tomatoes thrown in for color. The sauce was creamy; the lobster tail chunks were quite plentiful. I was glad that I kept my fresh green salad on the side -- it provided a good contrast.

Still, I cannot tell a lie: I also ended up picking out all the lobster and leaving a lot of pasta on the plate.

Our server noted this. "Anyway, you got the good stuff," she commented as she cleared. Well yes, I certainly did.

The soup of the day: Cream of Cauliflower. Heartwarmingly unusual. But since we planned to travel a straight-arrow route with the second meal, we opted for the Baked French Onion, straight off the printed menu ($3.50.), finding it to be respectable if not memorable. The soup had good body, and the gruyere crust on the top was thick.

Next, from the "Creekview Classics" section, there was broiled Yellow Pike with Lemon Butter ($16.95) -- totally unadorned and totally delicious. Accompanying fries weren't exactly state-of-the-art material; they were thick and doughy. But then, it's an unpleasant fact of life that fries are seldom terrific. A mixed vegetable medley also came along for the ride.

Desserts are plentiful; the menu card tells you that they are all homemade. Maybe not all of them. The Chocolate Raspberry Ganache Cake was beautiful, but it had a definite commercial look to it. And, I fear, a commercial taste. Dry, dry, dry and much too sweet.

With the Rice Pudding, however -- we were going homey again here -- the sweetness was satisfying. (Could have used some cinnamon, though.)

What are some other "Classics" on the menu? Chopped Sirloin with sauteed mushrooms, mashed potatoes and gravy (the great American meal, $12.95); Calves Liver ($14.95); and Fried Honey-Dipped Chicken with a buttermilk biscuit ($16.95). Seafood specials include a platter that features everything from shrimp to scallops and clams -- fried or not -- for $18.95.

There's even a Vegetarian Choice, although they could do better here since it's not terribly imaginative -- any three side dishes on the menu, $11.95.

But then, on the other hand, the appetizer list includes Oyster Stew, made to order ($6.95), or Chicken Livers Wrapped in Bacon with a Teriyaki Dipping Sauce ($5.95).

e-mail: jokun@buffnews.com

-----

>CREEKVIEW

Review: Three stars (out of four)

WHERE: 5629 Main St., Williamsville (632-9373). The quintessential neighborhood restaurant, with a long menu of well-prepared comfort food. Credit Cards: American Express, MasterCard, Visa.

FAVORITE DISH: Broiled Yellow Pike

NEEDS WORK: All food is of good quality.

PRICE RANGE: Entrees from around $12 include soup or salad.

SERVICE: Good

HOURS: Lunch, Monday through Saturday. Dinner, seven days until 9 p.m.

WHEELCHAIR ACCESS: A couple of narrow steps.

PARKING: In the lot.

RATINGS: Stars reflect the overall dining experience at the time of The News' visit -- including service, ambience, innovation and cost -- with greatest weight given to quality of the food.