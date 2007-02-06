Court clears way for owner of Pano's to demolish building on Elmwood

After several rounds, the winner by court decision is Pano's.

Pangiotis Georgiadis, owner of the Elmwood Avenue restaurant, got the legal go-ahead to expand his business by demolishing an 1893 Medina sandstone building next door. In the decision, the Appellate Division in Rochester unanimously upheld a State Supreme Court ruling in 2005 allowing the demolition.

Richard Tobe, the planning director, said the city would not challenge the decision. The corporation counsel's recommendation was that the court's 5-0 ruling would not be overturned, and Tobe said he was already advising staff to allow the issuing of a demolition permit.

Niko Georgiadis, Pangiotis' son who lived in the house for several years, said the company plans to proceed cautiously with expansion plans that were announced in December 2006. He also said he hopes demolition opponents would move on without harboring ill will.

"We respect the people who didn't want us to knock it down. It was just a difference of opinion. We went to court, played by the rules and are hoping this will just be over with now," Georgiadis said.

But preservation and neighborhood organizations reacted sharply to the possible loss of a building they said has contributed to the historic character and quality of life on Elmwood Avenue.

"We are extremely disappointed by this decision and by the city's decision not to appeal, because we think the case still has merit," said Tim Tielman, head of the Campaign for Greater Buffalo.

"If this decision holds up, it's basically open season on any building that someone wants to buy and demolish for parking on Elmwood Avenue or any other street in the city," he said.

Jessie Fisher, president of the Elmwood Village Association, agreed.

"If it means that any business owner can buy the business next door and tear it down, and the city has no legal mechanism to review the appropriateness of the demolition or a way to stop it, then it leaves Elmwood Avenue and other commercial districts vulnerable to eroding the character that made them successful in the first place," Fisher said.

She suggested that city laws will now need to be changed regarding development to protect commercial areas of the city.

"This should serve as a wake-up call to the City of Buffalo and Mayor [Byron W.] Brown that they need to seriously start changing the development laws," Fisher said.

Tobe, however, said the current laws were adequate.

"I don't think this is a question of the failure of the law. If the building was of a specific value, the Preservation Board could have listed it and did not do so," Tobe said.

The initial uproar in 2004 over Georgiadis' demolition application led then-Mayor Anthony M. Masiello to deny it. The advisory Buffalo Preservation Board also gave the proposal a thumbs-down.

During a public hearing, the Preservation Coalition of Erie County presented 3,554 petition signatures opposing demolition.

Georgiadis, who has said years of student housing made repairing the building cost prohibitive, wants to tear it down to expand the restaurant and add parking. He also maintained that, because he owns the property, he has the right to do what he wanted with the building.

In her State Supreme Court ruling nearly two years ago, Justice Penny M. Wolfgang said the city should not have blocked demolition because the building was not a designated landmark or located in a historic district.

In December, Georgiadis unveiled plans for a two-story addition that would surround his one-story restaurant. The proposed $1 million expansion would add about 2,000 square feet and 50 seats, boosting the business' total square footage to 4,500 and the seating to 145.

The parking addition would add 12 spots to the 35-space lot.

Plans also call for a low stone wall separating the sidewalk from the two-story front, along with a patio, big front windows and awnings.

