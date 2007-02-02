Teen to be questioned in murder case

A Niagara Falls teenager was sentenced to a year in jail on a marijuana charge Friday, but he soon may have bigger legal troubles.

Niagara Falls Chief of Detectives Ernest Palmer said Clyde A. Anderson is a "person of interest" in a recent homicide.

Palmer said detectives want to question Anderson, 18, of Willow Avenue, about the Nov. 9 shooting death of Orlando McClain, who was killed in his Weston Avenue home. McClain, 31, was shot five times in front of his wife and two children.

Palmer said several men and a woman came to McClain's home and knocked on the front door.

"The men came from behind the woman and shot him," Palmer said. "We did find evidence of a marijuana packaging operation in his house."

When Judge Sara Sheldon Sperrazza sentenced Anderson on Friday for attempted second-degree criminal possession of marijuana, the teenager's attorney acknowledged Anderson's drug connections.

"We have an 18-year-old boy here who has made some very bad decisions, especially hanging out with drug dealers," Assistant Public Defender Michele G. Bergevin said.

Assistant District Attorney Susan B. Bjornholm said Anderson took a Federal Express shipment of a 5-gallon plastic bucket, sent from California, that contained 9.75 pounds of marijuana. He was paid $50 to accept the package at a home on South Avenue, where Bergevin said Anderson was baby-sitting. State Police had been tipped off and arrested Anderson.

e-mail: tprohaska@buffnews.com