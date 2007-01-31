MAC woes mount for UB

The University at Buffalo's pain within the Mid-American Conference continued Wednesday night at Western Michigan.

The Bulls dropped their fifth straight conference game, 85-64, as the Broncos' Michael Redell and Derek Drews each matched career highs with 17 points before 2,731 fans in University Arena.

UB has lost seven of its last eight games since embarking on the conference portion of its schedule.

Western Michigan shot a sizzling 55.4 percent, including 64.5 percent in the second half, to easily extend its 36-29 halftime advantage and win its ninth straight home game dating to last season. Drews led the shooting show by canning a career-high five three-pointers in the final 20 minutes. The Broncos (10-11, 5-3 MAC) scored 33 points off 22 UB turnovers.

Yassin Idbihi led the Bulls (9-12, 1-7) with 13 points and seven rebounds. Even though he was held short of a double-double for the first time in four games, the senior moved into seventh place on the school's all-time scoring list with 1,342 points.

Reserve Parnell Smith added 12 points for UB, which came in averaging 6.4 three-pointers per game but missed on all 11 of its shot attempts from beyond the arc.

UB hosts Northern Illinois at 2 p.m. Saturday.

The Bulls also learned they will host Detroit at 7 p.m. in their BracketBuster game Feb. 17. It will be the first time in the Bulls' four seasons of participating in BracketBuster that they'll host the game in Alumni Arena. The game marks the third time in five seasons UB has played Detroit, a member of the Horizon League. The Bulls beat Detroit, 66-60, in the Las Vegas Holiday Shootout last season and lead the all-time series, 9-4.

Buffalo is 2-1 in its previous BracketBuster games, beating Indiana State and Fresno State and losing last season at Iona. The Bulls' game follows the UB women's MAC contest against nationally ranked Bowling Green, which tips off at 5 p.m.