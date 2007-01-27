Eagles move into first in CHA

The Niagara men's hockey team took over sole possession of first place in College Hockey America by completing a sweep of Wayne State Saturday night.

The No. 16 Purple Eagles took a 3-0 lead into the third period and held on for a 4-2 win over the Warriors, extending their Dwyer Arena undefeated streak to 11-0-1.

Egor Mironov scored two power play goals and added an assist with Vince Rocco scoring once while assisting on both Mironov goals.

"Both Egor and Vince had three-point nights and I'm really so happy for them," Niagara coach Dave Burkholder said. "Give Wayne State credit, they played a great road game and had us on our heels in the third. It took a power-play goal with four minutes to go to win it for us."

In the third, Wayne State picked up two power-play goals to make it 3-2, but a power-play tally from Ted Cook gave Niagara breathing room at 4-2.

Wayne State picked up a goal at the 18:48 mark, but Niagara held on as Juliano Pagliero picked up his fourth straight win in net, turning aside 36 shots. The Warriors held a 39-31 advantage in shots.

The Purple Eagles (17-8-3, 8-1-3 CHA) are now two points ahead of Bemidji State for first place in the CHA.

Niagara travels to CHA rival Robert Morris to start a two-game series in Moon Township, Pa. on Friday.

Meanwhile in Milford, Conn., Sacred Heart completed a sweep of Canisius with a 4-0 win.

The Golden Griffins fell to 6-19-1 overall and 6-13-1 in Atlantic Hockey.

Bryce Luker recorded 26 saves as both teams generated 30 shots on goal.

The Pioneers (16-7-4, 13-4-4 AH) scored twice in the first period and three times in the third -- including a power-play and short-handed goal.

WOMEN'S HOCKEY: Niagara finished its non-conference schedule with a 1-0 loss at Yale. Christina Sharun scored a power-play goal seven minutes into the second period to give the Bulldogs the win.

Allison Rutledge made 21 saves for Niagara (7-14-5) which was shut out for the seventh time this season. The team returns to College Hockey America play Friday at No. 1 Mercyhurst.

FOOTBALL: Terrell Jackson, a Temple, Texas, wide receiver in the mold of former St. Joseph standout Naaman Roosevelt, has given a verbal commitment to attend the University at Buffalo. The 6-foot, 170-pound Jackson was also offered a scholarship by SMU.