Fisher's career-high 33 leads NU over Marist

More than a week ago, Charron Fisher forced a game against Marist into overtime but Niagara University still lost. On Friday night, Fisher made sure everything was settled in regulation.

The Niagara junior forward poured in a career-high 33 points to lead the Purple Eagles (11-10, 6-4 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference) to a stunning 83-75 road win over Marist (15-6, 7-3) in Poughkeepsie.

"This is the one we've been waiting for, the win we've been waiting for," said coach Joe Mihalich. "This win proves what we've thought all along, that we're a pretty good team."

Fisher was dominant, going 10 of 15 from the field, 5 of 5 from three-point range and 7 of 9 from the free-throw line. He also grabbed nine rebounds. Senior Lorenzo Miles added 15 points.

The win came just eight days after a disappointing 91-86 OT loss against Marist when Fisher sent the game into the extra session with a buzzer beater, but the Red Foxes still managed to win.

On Friday, Marist's Will Whittington sank a three-pointer with 6:46 left to tie the game at 61-61 before Fisher detonated, scoring 13 of Niagara's 14 points to give the Purple Eagles a 66-61 lead with 4:40 remaining. The Purple Eagles pushed their lead to nine points when freshman Tyrone Lewis fed a wide-open Brown for a jam with 2:04 left. Marist managed to cut the lead to five points, 77-72, on two free throws by Whittington with 31 seconds left. But Niagara sealed it by sinking 6 of 8 free throws.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL: St. Bonaventure (12-8, 2-3 Atlantic 10) picked up its second straight conference road victory behind Harlem native Priscilla Edwards' 14 points, seven assists, six rebounds and three blocks in the Bonnies' 64-51 win at Fordham (2-18, 0-6). It was the Bonnies' seventh road win of the season tying the program's single season record held by the 1991-92 club. Elsewhere, four Niagara players scored in double digits but it wasn't enough as the Purple Eagles (11-9, 3-6 MAAC) lost, 81-70, at Fairfield (10-10, 6-3). Senior Shaunna Ambrose scored a team-high 17 points for Niagara.

MEN'S HOCKEY: Sacred Heart downed visiting Canisius College, 5-2, behind a trio of third-period goals. The Pioneers (14-7-4, 11-4-4 Atlantic Hockey) won for the fourth straight time in Milford, Conn., over the Golden Griffins (6-18-1, 6-12-1).

WOMEN'S HOCKEY: Niagara goalie Allison Rutledge turned away 24 shots in the Purple Eagles' 5-0 road victory over Quinnipiac. Niagara (7-13-5) scored three goals in the second period against Quinnipiac (7-19-1).