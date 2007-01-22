Forestville residents fret over noise

Several employees of Bailey Manufacturing in Forestville defended their employer Monday after residents complained about noise levels and trucks blocking their views.

At the regular meeting of the Hanover Town Board on Monday, several neighbors of the company's property said they are bothered by large trucks parked along the road and the noise and vibrations from the large presses inside the plant.

After the comments by the residents, who are threatening to file a civil lawsuit, several employees spoke. They noted that their company has between 50 and 60 full-time employees. Many of the workers said they also live near the plant.

The company supplies parts to the automotive industry, including GM, and makes other products. Among those who spoke were press operators and warehouse workers who said they test noise levels and monitor truck traffic on the roadway.

Town Supervisor Kathy Tampio was presented with the issue at a meeting earlier this month. She vowed to meet with the company's owner and Chautauqua County Executive Greg Edwards to try to find a solution to "soundproof" the neighborhood.