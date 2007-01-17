Orchard Park OKs phone system upgrade

The Orchard Park Town Board dedicated $80,000 Wednesday night toward taking the big step forward -- getting voice mail.

The town has been talking about upgrading its phone system for years, but it has now dedicated the money for it.

"We're finally getting rid of our string and tin cans," quipped Councilman David Kaczor after the meeting.

Two years ago, the board decided not to install a computerized phone system at that time and had returned $63,279 to the reserve fund that it had planned to spend.

"It's a jerry-rigged antiquated system that absolutely needs to be updated," Supervisor Mary Travers Murphy said. "The more we put out there that we want to hear from people, the more people call and the more ringing, ringing, ringing, endlessly. We have one answering machine that looks to be about 35 years old."

Travers Murphy said that information technology specialist Paul Warriner has been researching how to upgrade the town's phones. The matter was tabled twice before the Town Board could meet with Warriner to discuss the update plan.

