NIAGARA POLICE & COURTS

>Disoriented elderly man suffers exposure to cold

WHEATFIELD -- An 88-year-old Wheatfield man was being treated for severe hypothermia Tuesday after venturing into the backyard of his home and apparently becoming disoriented, Niagara County sheriff's deputies said.

Deputies were called to the neighborhood of River and Williams roads shortly after 7:30 p.m., after a resident reported hearing a cry for help. After a search, deputies discovered the man, who was wearing very little clothing, deputies said.

Deputies said the man was taken to DeGraff Memorial Hospital, North Tonawanda, suffering from exposure, with a body temperature of 90 degrees.

>Copper wire stolen from National Grid truck

NEWFANE -- Two spools of copper wire were stolen from a National Grid truck parked outside at a crew garage in the 2700 block of West Avenue over the weekend, police said.

A security manager told Niagara County sheriff's deputies that the spools were valued at $200 apiece.

>Burglars take $173 from Falls pizza shop

NIAGARA FALLS -- A Domino's Pizza outlet in the 4600 block of Niagara Falls Boulevard was burglarized Monday, police said. Police employees discovered $173 missing from a cash register after they opened the restaurant.

>Scam artist charges $1,200 to credit card

NIAGARA FALLS -- A 72-year-old Buffalo woman who stayed in the Seneca Niagara Casino Hotel told police her credit card number was stolen and nearly $1,200 was charged to her account.

The victim told police she believes the number was stolen during an "official-sounding call" from someone "downstairs" who had a problem with her credit card. She said she assumed the caller was an employee.

The woman said her bank alerted her Monday to two unusual transactions.

>Jewelry, medication, cash stolen in home break-in

LOCKPORT -- An Akron Road woman said jewelry and medication valued at $6,000 were stolen from her home Monday night.

The woman told Niagara County sheriff's deputies the door to her home was kicked in between 6 and 11:30 p.m. and the jewelry and $2,000 in cash were stolen from a bedroom safe.

>Tossed concrete breaks kitchen window in Falls

NIAGARA FALLS -- A woman said a man threw concrete through her kitchen window Tuesday morning, shattering glass that hit her 2-year-old son

The mother of the boy told police the man who hurled the concrete was evicted from her home in the 1900 block of Falls Street after a dispute. She said the boy was not injured.

>Man pleads guilty to molesting girl, 8

A Town of Tonawanda man pleaded guilty Tuesday to repeatedly molesting an 8-year-old girl in a Delaware Avenue motel last April.

Richard A. Davis Jr., 38, of June Road, was told by State Supreme Court Justice Deborah A. Haendiges he faces a 10-year prison term when he returns for sentencing March 8.

Davis was arrested a day after the girl complained to her mother, a longtime acquaintance, authorities said. Davis, a Niagara Power Authority employee, pleaded guilty to first-degree criminal sexual act.

Prosecutor Scott F. Riordan said Davis molested the girl periodically in a Delaware Avenue motel over a period of one month. Riordan said Davis agreed to plead guilty after being advised prosecutors had DNA evidence.