Kuzemsky / McMahon

Sara A. Kuzemsky became the bride of Lt. Cpl. Michael J. McMahon during a ceremony at 2 p.m. Friday in Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Orchard Park. The Rev. James R. Bastian from St. William Catholic Church heard their nuptial vows. Parents of the bride are David and Patricia Kuzemsky of West Seneca. The bridegroom is the son of Mark and Margaret McMahon of West Seneca. A reception was given in Knights of Columbus Monsignor Nash Council No. 3875, Buffalo. The bride is a graduate of Mount Mercy Academy and attends Erie Community College South. She works in data entry at Azerty, Orchard Park. The bridegroom, a graduate of Bishop Timon-St. Jude High School, is a rifleman for the U.S. Marine Corps, Camp Lejeune, N.C. The newly married couple will live in Jacksonville, N.C.