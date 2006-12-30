Around town / Public meetings in local communities this week

>Alden

The Alden Town Board will hold a work session at 7 p.m. Tuesday in Town Hall, 3311 Wende Road.

Also this week:

The Alden Village Board will meet at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in Village Hall, 1336 Broadway.

***

>Boston

Michael Metzger will be sworn in as town justice Monday at noon in the Town Hall by retired Erie County Surrogate Judge Joseph S. Mattina. Metzger replaces Stephen K. Tills, who did not seek re-election this year.

Also this week:

The Town Board will meet Wednesday at 6 p.m. for agenda review, with a regular meeting following at 7:30. Both are in the Town Hall, 8500 Boston State Road.

The Zoning Board of Appeals will meet Thursday at 7 p.m. in Town Hall.

***

>Buffalo

The Planning Board will meet at 8 a.m. Tuesday in Room 901 of City Hall.

Also this week:

The Common Council's Finance Committee will meet at 10 a.m. Tuesday in Council Chambers on the 13th floor of City Hall.

The Common Council's Community Development Committee will meet at 1 p.m. Tuesday in Council Chambers on the 13th floor of City Hall.

The Common Council's Legislation Committee will meet at 2 p.m. Tuesday in Council Chambers on the 13th floor of City Hall.

The Enterprise Charter School Board of Trustees will meet at 8 a.m. Thursday in Room 220 at the school, 275 Oak St.

***

>Cheektowaga

The Town Board will hold its reorganization meeting at 6:45 p.m. Tuesday in the council chambers in Town Hall.

Also this week:

The Cleveland Hill School Board will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the faculty cafeteria, 105 Mapleview Road.

The Conservation Advisory Council will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in the council office conference room in Town Hall.

***

>Elma

The Elma Town Board will hold a regular meeting at 8 p.m. Wednesday at Town Hall, 1600 Bowen Road.

***

>Erie County

The Finance Committee of the Erie County Fiscal Stability Authority will meet at 2 p.m. Friday in the auditorium of the Central Library, Lafayette Square.

***

>Hamburg

The Village Board will hold a regular meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday in Village Hall, 100 Main St., following a 5:30 p.m. work session.

Also this week:

The Frontier Board of Education will hold a regular meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the Educational Center, 5120 Orchard Ave.

***

>Kenmore

The Village Board will meet at 8 p.m. Tuesday in Council Chambers, Municipal Building, 2919 Delaware Ave. A work session begins at 6:30 in the mayor's office.

***

>Orchard Park

The Town Board will conduct its organization meeting Wednesday at 6 p.m. in the Municipal Center, 4295 South Buffalo St., with its regular meeting following. New Councilwoman Deborah Yeomans will be sworn in Monday.

***

>City of Tonawanda

The Common Council will hold a regular meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall, 200 Niagara St.

***

>Town of Tonawanda

The Town Board will hold its annual reorganization meeting at 5 p.m. Tuesday in Council Chambers, Municipal Building, 2919 Delaware Ave. A work session begins at 4 p.m. in the town supervisor's office.

***

>West Seneca

The West Seneca Town Board will hold its reorganizational meeting at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in Town Hall, 1250 Union Road.