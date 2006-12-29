Thrashers should provide big test Atlanta riding five-game win streak

The Atlanta Thrashers aren't quite breathing down the backs of the Buffalo Sabres' necks.

The Sabres can, however, hear them huffing from behind.

No team is closer to the Eastern Conference leaders than the Thrashers, and that makes tonight's game in HSBC Arena a little more compelling in a battle of fun-to-watch Stanley Cup contenders.

"There's lots of motivation," Sabres coach Lindy Ruff said. "They're looking at closing the gap and we're looking at trying to expand it. I think both teams should be highly motivated.

"We realize that they're the closest in the conference right now. That doesn't mean they're the only team that's going to close in, but they're the team that poses immediate danger."

The Sabres are atop the conference with 57 points through their first 37 games. The Southeast Division-leading Thrashers are five points behind, although they have played two more games.

The points and extra games in hand aren't a comfortable enough disparity for Buffalo defenseman Brian Campbell. He has been impressed by Atlanta's prolific offense and sensational goaltending, which has come together in a five-game win streak.

"I'd like to have a 20-point lead instead of a five-point lead," Campbell said. "You get up for those teams that are being successful because you want to see how you match up."

Atlanta caused the first blemish on Buffalo's record when the teams played here Oct. 28.

Buffalo began the season with 10 straight victories, tying an NHL record for the best start, but history was denied when Atlanta won a 5-4 shootout. The game was tight, with neither team leading by more than a goal.

The Thrashers possess one of the league's most dynamic offenses. They have scored 122 goals, trailing only to the Sabres (142) and Anaheim Ducks (136).

"They've got some lethal weapons," Campbell said. "They got a good team, a lot of firepower.

"The intensity level for a game like this probably will be a little higher than previous games against some teams. You want to beat the best. You want to play the best. You want to battle and be physical and take it to them."

Elite forward Ilya Kovalchuk, with 20 goals and 22 assists, would be the leading scorer on 19 other teams, but he's third on the Thrashers because he has slumped through much of December. He has four goals this month, but three were shot into empty nets. He has one power-play goal in his past 20 games.

That hasn't been a problem because veteran wingers Marian Hossa and Slava Kozlov have more than picked up the slack. Hossa on Friday ranked second in league scoring with 24 goals and 28 assists, while Kozlov was 14th with 15 goals and 28 assists. The ex-Sabre is on a four-game goal streak.

Such an arsenal can be devastating if the Sabres don't leave the dressing room ready to go. They didn't Thursday night against the Carolina Hurricanes, taking one shot on goal through the first period, but woke up with a three-goal second period and won, 4-1.

The Thrashers offense thrives on other teams' lapses. Their goaltender, meanwhile, has been a stud. Kari Lehtonen has a .936 save percentage during the five-game run. He's tied for third in the league with four shutouts.

"They're a team that's so dangerous I don't think I even have to mention it," Sabres winger Jason Pominville said. "They have a ton of skill up front. If you turn the puck over against them, they'll make you pay.

"We've got to make sure we're ready. I think [Thursday] night we weren't ready to come out and play and skate, and if we do that against [the Thrashers] they may make us pay."

The Sabres have experienced a bang-fizzle existence for much of December. They've scored one or two goals one night then exploded the next. They've been flat one period and torrid the next, with Thursday night's victory a prime example.

Still, the Sabres enter tonight having managed points in four straight games.

"When we're at our best is when we get our feet moving and get pucks deep," Pominville said. "If we're able to do that against them, a lot of teams have trouble handling us. We've been scoring a lot of goals when we do that."

