Doris M. Brunck, traveler, retired teacher April 23, 1912 -- Dec. 28, 2006

Doris M. Brunck of Lancaster, a world traveler and retired teacher, died Thursday in St. Joseph Hospital, Cheektowaga. She was 94.

Born in Lancaster, Ms. Brunck attended a one-room school in the Town of Lancaster before graduating from Lancaster High School and Buffalo State College, where she earned a mechanical drawing degree and teaching credentials.

Joyce Moffat, a niece, describes her aunt's life as "amazing."

Ms. Brunck sold cosmetics for Wm. J. Hengerer Co. and was employed in both Corfu and Albion school systems. She also taught mechanical drawing in East Aurora schools before retiring in 1980.

Ms. Brunck enjoyed traveling off the beaten path, visiting Tibet, the Amazon River, Japan, Iceland and Greenland.

A member of the New York Farm Bureau, she was a competitive pistol shooter and member of the Elma Gun Club.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday in Zurbrick-Amigone Funeral Home, 5615 Broadway, Lancaster.

