Beverly Cameron, telephone saleswoman May 11, 1928 -- Dec. 28, 2006

NIAGARA FALLS -- Beverly Cameron, a longtime employee of Moore Business Forms, died Thursday in her home after a brief illness, while under the care of Niagara Hospice. She was 78.

Ms. Cameron was born in Niagara Falls. She graduated from LaSalle Senior High School and attended Abilene Christian College in Texas.

She worked for 43 years for Moore Business Forms, starting in the mailroom and eventually becoming a telephone saleswoman in Moore's Amherst office. She retired in 1989.

Ms. Cameron was a member of LaSalle Church of Christ. She was a literacy volunteer for several years and enjoyed crafts, needlework, painting and reading.

Survivors include her sister, Joyce; and a brother, Ronald.

Services are private.

