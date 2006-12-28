Mother shares her lost son's life with others Value of organ donors gets national focus

It was the kind of tragedy every parent fears.

Fannie Brown was at work June 26, 2003, when she overheard co-workers at Sisters Hospital talking about a terrible car crash. She later found that her son, 21-year-old Jeremy Alford, was critically injured in an accident with a drunken driver.

After tests showed Alford to be brain-dead, a shaken Brown made the decision to donate her son's organs.

"He was such a healthy young man; nothing was wrong with him. So I decided to help somebody else," said Brown, who works in food service at Sisters Hospital.

On New Year's Day, Brown will be one of 24 people from 11 states and Canada to ride on the Donate Life Float in the Rose Bowl Parade in Pasadena, Calif.

Brown was chosen by Upstate New York Transplant Services to help bring awareness to the need for organ donations. She will represent the area with her daughter and Jeremy's sister, Camille.

"An event like the Rose Bowl helps bring the needed national attention to a national problem, and sending a representative with such a compelling story as Fannie's will not only help the national cause, but our charge here in Western New York as well," said Mark Simon, president of Upstate New York Transplant Services.

There are more than 94,000 individuals in the United States in need of life-saving organs, with about 600 on the national transplant waiting list who are 5 years of age or younger. Ten percent are from New York State, according to the transplant organization.

The need is most pronounced among African-Americans. While making up 12 percent of the nation's population, they are 35 percent of the patients awaiting kidney transplants.

Alford's organs saved the lives of five others. A 35-year-old man from New York City received Alford's heart. A 49-year-old woman from Western New York was given one kidney; a 33-year-old woman, also from Western New York, received the other. Both lungs went to a 54-year-old man from New York City, and Alford's liver was given to a 30-year-old man from Rochester.

Brown, who was given a dozen roses and honored with a cake -- decorated to look like a float -- at Sisters Hospital on Thursday, urges others to consider being organ donors.

"It's the best thing in the world to do," Brown said. "You never know whom it's going to help; it might be your neighbor.

". . . It just took me to another level in life. It's been a great way to honor my son."

e-mail: msommer@buffnews.com