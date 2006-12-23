Mary Ann E. Fronckowiak, state worker Dec. 12, 1947 -- Dec. 19, 2006

Mary Ann E. Fronckowiak, a retired state worker, died Tuesday in Hospice Buffalo, Cheektowaga, after a long illness. She was 59.

Born in Buffalo, the former Mary Ann Padalino graduated from Bishop O'Hern High School and earned a bachelor of arts degree in political science from the University at Buffalo in 1969.

She then went to work for the state Office of Mental Hygiene in the Bureau of Patient Resources. During her career, she worked out of offices in the Donovan State Office Building, West Seneca Developmental Center and Buffalo Psychiatric Center. She retired because of health reasons in 1998.

Mrs. Fronckowiak was a member of the New York State Public Employees Federation of Retirees, the Corvettes of Buffalo and Western New York Corvette Club.

A Buffalo Bills fan, she was a member of Women Understanding Football Association and the Bills Backers during the 1990s.

An active parishioner of St. Amelia's Catholic Church in the Town of Tonawanda, Mrs. Fronckowiak served in the Home School Association, was a bingo worker and a lector.

She moved to East Amherst in 1995 and became a member of St. Gregory the Great Catholic Church.

Survivors include her husband, Stanley J., and one son, Robert A.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10:45 a.m. Tuesday in St. Gregory the Great Church, 250 St. Gregory Court at Maple Road, Amherst.

