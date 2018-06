Around town / Public meetings in local communities this week

>Buffalo

The Common Council will meet at 2 p.m. Tuesday in Council Chambers on the 13th floor of City Hall.

Also this week:

The Council will hold its premeeting caucus at 10 a.m. Tuesday in Room 1417 of City Hall.

The Council's Finance Committee will hold a special meeting at 11 a.m. Tuesday in Room 1417 of City Hall.

The Preservation Board will meet at 3 p.m. Thursday in Room 901 of City Hall.

***

>Cheektowaga

The Town Board will hold a work session at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the Council office conference room in Town Hall, 3301 Broadway at Union Road.

Also this week:

The Town Board will conduct a special meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday in Council Chambers in Town Hall.

***

Orchard Park

The Town Board will meet in a work session at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the Municipal Center, 4295 South Buffalo St.