Historic house considered as campus site

The historic Frontier House is being considered for Niagara County Community College's culinary arts institute and satellite campus, the Village Board learned Monday.

Mayor Richard F. Soluri told board members that the site on Center Street, owned by Richard Hastings, is one of three sites under consideration. The other two sites are in Niagara Falls, including the Niagara Falls Conference Center.

Niagara County Legislator John Ceretto, R-Lewiston, confirmed that the Lewiston spot is being considered.

"I think [the Frontier House] is a logical place for a campus setting in a historic building," Soluri said. "It would also be an important element to add to the community. Faculty and students would enjoy spending time in Lewiston."

Niagara County Community College officials have not released any official details on the decision.

In another matter, although the Artpark summer concert season is still many months away, the board took time to discuss plans for a safer summer.

Traffic has been a major concern, according to both neighbors and trustees.

"We will work diligently this year and try to have no parking on South Fourth Street. We hope that will alleviate some of the congestion," said Soluri.

He said the village hopes parks police will have more of a presence and also will have enforcement from state police for larger concert crowds.

Trustee Kenneth Kenney said he was concerned about people who offer parking on their property. He said 120 motorcycles were on one site.

"If people allow parking, they should have a permit," Kenney said.

Trustee William Geiben said there should only be parking on one side of South First Street on concert nights because traffic can't get through, but Police Chief Ronald Winkley said sometimes it is the residents who are parking on the street in front of their homes.

"This is never going to be real smooth as long as it remains as popular, but the theme of the meetings seems to be that everyone wants to make Artpark better," Soluri said. "A lot of people remain positive."

Ceretto told the board that the county is discussing a resolution to give Artpark $2,500.

"It's never been funded before and this is a nice start," he said. "Maybe it can be used for security."

e-mail: nfischer@buffnews.com