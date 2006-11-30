POLICE & COURTS

>Suspect in robbery held without bail

BATAVIA -- A Batavia man remained in custody Thursday without bail on robbery charges in a case involving a man who was later the victim of a homicide, police said.

Thomas Banks, 19, of Washington Avenue, was charged in the Sept. 15 robbery in the Dellinger Avenue apartment of Desean M. Gooch, police said. Banks allegedly robbed Gooch of drugs.

Gooch was shot and killed on the night of Oct. 9 outside his home. Jesse J. Forman, 20, of Greece, is charged in Gooch's death.

Banks is expected to be in Batavia City Court on Dec. 7.

-----

>Hydroponic marijuana leads to arrest of two

NIAGARA FALLS, Ont. -- Two Niagara Falls, Ont., residents were arrested after their house was raided by authorities who uncovered a large hydroponic marijuana operation inside, Niagara Regional Police reported.

Kinh Van Nguyen, 44, and Thi Thanh Thuy Nguyen, 38, were both charged with unlawfully producing marijuana, possession of marijuana for trafficking and stealing electric power. They were taken into custody pending a bail hearing.

Police found 369 marijuana plants in various stages of growth inside their Northwood Drive home Wednesday. Three rooms of the home were modified to grow the plants. The potential street value of the drugs was estimated to be $180,000 (U.S.).

About $24,000 worth of equipment used to grow the marijuana also was seized, along with a small amount of dried packaged marijuana.

-----

>Woman's valuable ring stolen in hospital

A diamond ring valued at $18,000, belonging to a resident of the Park Lane Apartments, was stolen while she was hospitalized in the intensive care unit at Buffalo General Hospital, her husband told Buffalo police Wednesday.

The man told police that between Nov. 21 and 22, an unknown individual stole the ring, which his wife had taken with her to the hospital.