Painting a real face on AIDS 15-year-survivor has a message of hope

It's easy to picture Freda Nall as a "poster child" for women living with AIDS in the modern world.

The 48-year-old grandmother has lived for 15 years with HIV and now full-blown AIDS. But she shows no outward signs of the scourge that has killed 25 million people around the globe since it was first recognized on Dec. 1, 1981.

If you didn't know her, you would never guess that this attractive, neatly dressed woman serving hot lunches in the AIDS Family Services drop-in center on Elmwood Avenue is battling a disease that once carried a certain, swift death sentence.

Nowadays, AIDS drugs are helping countless people like Nall, who was infected by a contaminated needle when she used intravenous drugs years ago, stave off mortality -- often for years.

She will talk about her survival during a World AIDS Day news conference today in Fort Erie, Ont. Her message: "It can be done."

Nall's welcoming presence at the drop-in center hides a private life of isolation, depression and physical challenges, including diabetes, high blood pressure, a cough that has not gone away for 15 years and the debilitating side effects of anti-retroviral medication.

"She's a good example of a person living with AIDS," said Michael Hamann, CEO of AIDS Family Services, who has known Nall since she began working at the drop-in center two years ago.

"Anybody would look at her and say, 'You're not sick,' " Hamann said. "Like many women who come to us, she is able to function and make good decisions. But she's not totally well and remains very, very vulnerable to opportunistic diseases. It's not the easy path people assume."

The many hardships were apparent during a recent retreat sponsored by AIDS Family Services and AIDS Alliance that brought together 75 of the estimated 4,000 Western New Yorkers living with human immunodeficiency virus or its consequence: acquired immune deficiency syndrome.

"The disease is going in different directions," Hamann said. "Some people functioning highly, living energetic lives. Others are not doing nearly as well."

The disease has taken such a toll that the Black Leadership Commission on AIDS of Buffalo scheduled its own news conference for 9 a.m. today to ask Mayor Byron W. Brown to declare a state of emergency in the city.

The news conference, in Mount Olive Baptist Church on East Delavan Avenue, will include a prayer at 11 minutes after the hour -- timed to bring to mind the emergency code 911 and reinforce the notion that AIDS demands an emergency response to those infected and affected."

Even for those who haven't succumbed, long-term survival can lead to the early onset of dementia and other mental conditions.

Nall has no such concerns. Living day to day takes all the energy Nall can muster.

A Buffalo native who grew up in Niagara Falls, she moved back to her hometown when her three-year marriage dissolved in 2004, to be near family members. But they've kept her at arm's length, she said.

"They say it's not because of the AIDS, but I think it is," she said.

Only her four grandchildren offer unconditional love, she said.

"They are accepting because they're young," she said. "They just love Nanny."

Because of side effects, she cannot stomach the full "cocktail" of medications her doctors prescribe, even though it could add months or years to her life. Instead, she takes a two-in-one drug twice a day along with a nutritional drink.

"Sometimes, when I think about the situation, it can get the best of me," she said.

Luckily, the drop-in center has become her refuge, a home away from her lonely home.

"This is my lifeline," she said. "I serve lunch to clients, and then I sit and eat with them. As long as I have my friends here -- my family -- I'll be OK."

World AIDS Day, created in 1988 by the World Health Organization and the United Nations, seeks to raise awareness of a disease that affects 40 million people, including 1.2 million in the United States.

The news conference at 11 a.m. in Fort Erie Public Library on Gillmore Road will be followed by a ceremony at 7:30 p.m. in First Presbyterian Church on Symphony Circle. There will be readings and a performance by the Buffalo Gay Men's Chorus.

For information, visit www.worldaidscampaign.org.

e-mail: tbuckham@buffnews.com