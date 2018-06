Leo Donald VanValkenburgh, of Hamburg, died last Friday in Mercy Hospital. He was 74.

Born in Buffalo, he was a graduate of Hamburg High School. He was retired but had worked at Williamstowne Apartments as apartment manager.

He is survived by two sons, Kevin M. and Richard, and a daughter, Karen L. Teichmann.

A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday in Lancaster Presbyterian Church, 5461 Broadway, Lancaster.

