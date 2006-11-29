Schumer upbeat in visit here on college tuition tax break

Sen. Charles E. Schumer has been coming to Buffalo for years to advocate deductibility for college tuition and other Democratic favorites, but as a member of the minority, never with much success.

But during a visit to Buffalo State College on Wednesday, it was a different story. Schumer's Democrats won control of both the House and Senate on Nov. 7, and now deductibility for college tuition is at the top of the Democratic "to do" list come January.

A beaming Schumer could not have been more pleased.

"The public put some faith in us on Nov. 7," the senator said during a news conference in E.H. Butler Library. "They said, 'Change things in Washington and give the average family in Western New York a break.' And if we fail, we can be kicked out as quickly as we kicked out the other side."

In his first visit to the area since the election, Schumer said Democrats have several top priorities immediately upon reorganization in January.

He said the Senate will address his bill to restore the deduction for up to $4,000 in college tuition, which 102,000 upstate families used until a predecessor bill was allowed to expire last year by the Republicans.

He also said he hopes to expand the measure to make as much as $12,000 in tuition costs deductable. He said the new plan will greatly assist families who are not poor but who still struggle with soaring college tuitions.

"The middle class also struggles to pay for tuition, and college is becoming more and more of a necessity," he said. "We have to make sure as many people can go to college as possible."

But Schumer said a few other familiar Democratic goals will dominate the Senate's immediate agenda, including revising the Medicare Part D drug plan to let Medicare negotiate for lower drug prices and "end wasteful giveaways to drug companies and HMOs."

The senator blamed Republican coziness with pharmaceutical lobbyists as the reason the new benefit never allowed negotiations based on volume purchases the way the Department of Veterans Affairs has always operated.

He said the Democrats hope to provide negotiated prices, as well as to address the "doughnut hole" gap existing between expenditures of $2,100 and $5,000 for prescription drugs.

He said the new Congress will hike the minimum wage the first time in nine years, from $5.15 an hour to $7.25.

And he promised Democrats will introduce legislation to reform the way senators and members of Congress deal with the lobbyists he said now "run amok" through the Capitol.

"No senator or congressman should take a trip, a meal or a gift from a lobbyist, period," he said. "If we [change] that, we can do some very good things."

Schumer said the fact Democrats control his house by only 51 to 49 votes means a good deal of compromise and negotiation with Republicans will be necessary in many instances.

"We won't get much done unless we work in a bipartisan way," he said, adding initial discussions with the GOP have heightened his optimism over the potential for cooperation.

The senator also said many other goals lie ahead, such as making 2007 "a year of transition" for the war in Iraq.

