Ball to benefit theater Charity event to raise money for work at aging Palace

An effort to take Lockport upscale and raise money for a popular but financially strapped community organization is the reasoning behind the first-ever Mayor's Charity Ball.

The black-tie-optional event, with tickets priced at $99 a couple, is set for Friday night in the Lockport Town and Country Club.

The proceeds will go to the Historic Palace Theater, which is in need of new heating and air conditioning that could cost more than $100,000.

Mayor Michael W. Tucker and County Legislator Glenn S. Aronow came up with the idea, which Tucker said is a first for the city.

"It's a nice event for the city," Tucker said. "It's not often that people get an opportunity to dress up and celebrate the holidays."

Aronow said the inspiration for the ball came from Buffalo. He cited Buffalo Mayor Byron W. Brown's ball that drew hundreds of people last year.

"It's not the type of event that we have much of in eastern Niagara County," Aronow said.

Tucker said last week that Niagara Falls Mayor Vince Anello and State Sen. George D. Maziarz have returned their invitations and are expected to attend.

Common Council President John Lombardi III said, "It's not a political fundraiser by any means. We really don't have a lot of social gatherings in Lockport for people who can afford it."

James R. Kretz, executive director of the Palace, said bids are being sought from contractors for the new climate control system for the 81-year-old East Avenue theater, now owned by a not-for-profit group.

"The first bid we got was $120,000. It's going to have to be fully funded before we go down that road," Kretz said.

He said the 22,000-square-foot theater desperately needs to cut its utility bills, which run $35,000 to $50,000 a year, "depending on the severity of the winter."

"Our air conditioning in this building is water-cooled," Kretz said, "so we're paying for water and sewage with our 1925-vintage motors. They were built for durability, not economy. Electricity was virtually free [in 1925]. . . . We were one of the first, if not the first, air-conditioned theaters in Western New York."

Patrons of Palace events during warm-weather months probably have noticed that the air conditioning doesn't seem to actually cool them very well.

There are no dehumidifiers, Kretz said, "so instead of being hot and sweaty, you're cold and clammy. There's not much relief in being cold and clammy."

Kretz said he didn't solicit Tucker for a benefit, and the word that the charity ball would help the Palace came as a pleasant surprise.

"It's nice to know the local politicians and people come to us," he said.

Tucker said he thought he owed the Palace one.

"I held my inauguration there [in January 2004] and I don't think they charged me. This is a way for me to pay them back," the mayor said.

As of last week, about 100 tickets had been sold. The crowd will be limited to 150 because of the size of the country club. Tucker said advance reservations are being requested, although people will be allowed to pay for their reserved tickets at the door. The number to call is 434-7724 and the club is at 717 East Ave.

There will be three hours of open bar and hors d'oeuvres, from 7 to 10 p.m., with live music by the Four Larks, which is Frank Loiars' orchestra, and the An-Jo Angels, a women's chorus from St. Anthony's and St. Joseph's Catholic churches.

