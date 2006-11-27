LOCAL NEWS BRIEFS

>Extra bus runs planned to suburban malls

The Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority has expanded Metro Bus service through Dec. 23 to help holiday shoppers make their retail rounds.

Extra runs have been added to Route 34 (Boulevard Mall), Routes 6 and 32 (Walden Galleria) and Route 14 (McKinley Mall). The expanded schedules are timed to get shoppers to the malls about 20 minutes before opening, with the final return trips leaving about 20 minutes after closing time.

Detailed Metro Bus and Rail schedules are available at www.nfta.com or by calling 855-7211.

-----

>Meeting to air ideas on halting violent crime

A public meeting to explore ways to stop murders and other street violence will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday in Delavan-Grider Community Center, 877 E. Delavan Ave.

The city already has recorded its 70th homicide, compared with 56 last year.

For information, call Masten Council Member Antoine M. Thompson, 851-5145, or School Board member Betty Jean Grant, 832-5949.

-----

>Senior citizens offered information on STAR

Masten Council Member Antoine M. Thompson will host an outreach session from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday in Friends to the Elderly Community Center, 118 E. Utica St., for senior citizens who want to reapply for New York State's Enhanced STAR property tax discount program. The deadline for reapplying is Friday.

Buffalo residents interested in reapplying should bring a copy of their 2005 income tax return, their 2005 Social Security Form 1099 and a copy of their 2005 Railroad Retirement, if applicable.

Anyone applying to the program for the first time must go to Room 105 in City Hall, or call 851-5145.

-----

>Two new members join Preservation Board

The Buffalo Preservation Board has two new members, both appointees of Common Council President David A. Franczyk.

They are Tim Tielman, executive director of the Campaign for Greater Buffalo's History, Architecture and Culture; and Paul McDonnell, the preservation group's president. They replace long-standing members Alison Fleischmann and Dennis Masters.