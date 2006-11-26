PRESSURE PACKED

>Grading the Bills

RUNNING GAME (C): Yes, it was only 3.1 a carry. But this was the big, bad Jags. Props to Willis for great TD run, playing with bad ribs.

PASSING GAME (C ): Losman delivers in clutch again. Great pass to Parrish to set up FG. Not a prolific day, but pass protection was good.

RUN DEFENSE (D): Time to start scouting a top DT in the draft. However, Bills adjusted to traps and did better job in second half.

PASS DEFENSE (A): Tripplett had 1 1/2 sacks. Schobel and Kelsay brought heat all day. Clements did nice job not biting on double moves.

SPECIAL TEAMS (A): Parrish's dipsy-doodle return was play of season. Lindell kicked game-winner. Coverage was OK against tough returners.

COACHING (A): Good win over good team. Fairchild mixed plays expertly. Fewell's run defense got better in second half. April is awesome.

-----

>Grading the Jaguars

RUNNING GAME (A ): Jags ran for 207 yards -- 207! Taylor is great at cutbacks. Jones-Drew is a human bowling ball. This is best run team Bills have faced.

PASSING GAME (C ): Garrard could have played much of game in a rocking chair. But give him credit for mounting clutch tying drive.

RUN DEFENSE (B): Jags have monsters in middle. Ends lost containment on Willis a few times. Linebackers are pretty quick to outside.

PASS DEFENSE (C ): Did not get enough pressure with the four-man rush. Rookie CB Webb eaten up in first half, then Jags put Mathis on Evans in second.

SPECIAL TEAMS (D): Opened game with 50-yard return. Scobee missed FG but boomed kickoffs. Gave up second punt return TD of season.

COACHING (B): Nice mix of inside and outside run plays kept Bills off balance. Special teams TD cost them the game.