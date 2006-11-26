LOCAL NEWS BRIEFS

>Christmas promotion involves 24 businesses

BATAVIA -- The annual Christmas in the City promotion, involving 24 downtown businesses, will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday.

Hosted by the Batavia Business Improvement District, the event offers live music, food and craft vendors, horse and buggy rides, Christmas tree lighting and a visit from Santa Claus. Merchants will feature sales and prizes.

Three blocks of Main Street (Route 5) and two side streets will be closed to traffic.

-----

>Rochester Philharmonic to perform at college

BATAVIA -- The Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra will perform again at the Genesee Community College Foundation's 2006 Encore Celebration in the college theater and forum on Dec. 14.

John and Betty O'Brien are co-chairmen of the gala, which begins with a pops concert reception at 6 p.m.

The event's proceeds are used for scholarships to GCC. Last year, the foundation gave more than 500 scholarships worth nearly $300,000.