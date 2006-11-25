O'Connor / Breier

St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, Tonawanda, was the setting at 1:30 p.m. Saturday for the wedding of Nicole Lee O'Connor and William Michael Breier. A reception was given in North Tonawanda Council Knights of Columbus clubhouse. The bride is the daughter of Michael P. O'Connor of Tonawanda and Janet I. O'Connor of Newfane and the bridegroom is the son of Michael D. and Crystal M. Breier of Grand Island. The bride is a graduate of Starpoint Central High School and Leon Studio One School of Hair Design and is a stylist at Capello Salon & Day Spa, Williamsville. A graduate of Grand Island High School, the bridegroom attended Hofstra University and is attending University at Buffalo. The newly married couple will live in Grand Island after traveling in Florida.