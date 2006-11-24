During the Christmas holidays, Joseph J. Nelson would sometimes stand anonymously outside the famous window display of AM&A's downtown flagship store and sample the oohs and aahs of shoppers beholding the seasonal wonder.

As visual merchandising director for Adam, Meldrum & Anderson, he was the mastermind behind years of the legendary animated windows.

Mr. Nelson, of Orchard Park, died last Saturday in Buffalo General Hospital after a long illness. He was 74.

Born in Buffalo, Mr. Nelson was a graduate of the Buffalo public schools and grew up in the First Ward. After serving in the Army he went to work for AM&A's in display and worked his way up to the executive position. He retired in 1992.

Mr. Nelson was responsible for all visual elements of the department store, from seasonal displays to mannequins, according to longtime friend Paul Furlong, who noted that planning and assembling the holiday windows was painstaking.

"He used to attend the Christmas trade shows in June, so by the time August came around, he was already sick of Christmas," said his friend, who noted, however, that Mr. Nelson got "lots of personal satisfaction" from the attention his displays received.

Surviving, besides his friend, are two brothers, Daniel and Paul; and two sisters, Dorothy Wolf and Marie Kersten.

A memorial Mass will be offered at 10 a.m. Monday in St. John Vianney Catholic Church, 2950 Southwestern Blvd., Orchard Park.

[LINVILLE]