Funk makes another brief appearance on ice

The Buffalo Sabres summoned Mike Funk with the intention of using him.

Instead, the young defenseman hardly gets more ice time than Sabretooth.

Circumstances over the past two weeks have dictated limited play from Buffalo's depth defensemen, who've been made necessary by Toni Lydman's migraine-inducing neck injury.

Funk was recalled from the Rochester Americans a week ago, swapped out for fellow first-year pro Mike Card, whose ice time easily could have been measured in one-Mississippis.

Funk has been used even less frequently than Card was. Funk skated 37 seconds in the first period and that was all in Friday night's 2-1 overtime loss to the Montreal Canadiens in HSBC Arena. He played 25 seconds Wednesday night, registering an assist on his lone shift in a 7-4 triumph over the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Whether it's Funk or Card or -- whenever he might be recalled -- prospect Andrej Sekera, it's tough for a coach to trust a first-year pro in close games, especially when special teams are at a premium.

"There's a lot of learning yet to do," coach Lindy Ruff said. "We haven't had a lot of practice time for them, and the way the games have been going, the ice time just hasn't been there. They're first-year pros. They have a long ways to go. They've filled in when we've needed them. We'd like to get them more ice time, but at certain times that hasn't been available."

Ruff said he would prefer Funk to skate at least eight minutes and as much as 13 minutes to spell the top five defensemen.

Brian Campbell has been chugging along at around 30 minutes a game. He logged a season-high 32:44 on Friday.

Funk skated 6:10 in his NHL debut last Saturday against the Ottawa Senators and then 9:23 the next night versus the Tampa Bay Lightning in his second game, recording his first NHL point.

Card skated 11:34 in his NHL debut, but saw his time dwindle to 4:12, 1:39 and 49 seconds before he was demoted.

***

The Sabres didn't get any of their injured players back for Friday night's game, and Ruff isn't sure if Sunday's game against the New York Rangers in Madison Square Garden will be any different.

Lydman was held out of his eighth straight game because of recurring migraine headaches, winger Jochen Hecht sat out his second game with an inner-ear problem and center Derek Roy missed his fifth game with a sore hand.

Ruff said Lydman, who practiced again Friday, was "very close" to returning.

Hecht suffered a minor neck injury last Saturday in Ottawa, when defenseman Anton Volchenkov crushed him with an open-ice hit. Hecht skated the next game, but developed balance issues.

"He's feeling better," Ruff said of Daniel Briere's left winger. "He skated fairly hard, but he still isn't quite right. So we're looking at Sunday, and if he's not right for Sunday we'll just leave him out."

Roy was hurt Nov. 15, when a shot struck the back of his right hand. He has been wearing a brace and said Friday night he only recently has been able to hold anything, much less a stick.

"He just has to get to a pain tolerance point whether he can play or not," Ruff said. "He's not there. It's about everything, holding the stick, shooting, strength. He's got to be comfortable with it."

***

The Sabres recalled forward Mike Ryan one day after sending him back to the Americans to protect a little NHL salary cap room.

***

This is one of only two Saturdays the Sabres don't play this season. They won't have another Saturday off until March 17, but they conclude a four-game road trip with a game at 2 p.m. that Sunday.

***

Ruff said he didn't get a league memo, but he wouldn't be surprised if there was a directive to call more stick-oriented penalties.

The Sabres on Wednesday were penalized seven times for hooking and once for tripping. The Leafs were whistled three times for hooking and twice for tripping. On Friday, the Canadiens were booked three times for hooking, once for tripping.

"There are times -- doesn't matter whether you're a hockey team, an officiating team -- things get addressed," Ruff said. "Maybe it was sliding a little bit, that casual stick infractions weren't being called."

