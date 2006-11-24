City workers spend on politics Despite a wage freeze, Buffalo employees have given plenty to candidates' campaigns

Buffalo city employees have protested that the control board's wage freeze strains their household budgets, but hundreds of their households continue delivering cash to political causes, particularly the mayor's.

When Mayor Byron W. Brown launched his new political fund this year, city employees or their spouses gave him $42,000 of the $92,000 he raised from individuals in just three months. The typical gift was $500, up from the $350 that was standard in the Anthony Masiello era.

Firefighters, educators, blue-collar workers and police officers waging a parking-ticket blitz donated to "Mayor Brown's Leadership Council," as did City Hall bureaucrats and those upper-level managers who owe their jobs to the mayor.

When figuring in donations to Brown's main campaign fund, some 320 city workers with frozen wages have given him more than $125,000, The Buffalo News found by matching Brown's campaign donors to city payrolls. That doesn't include the amount that flowed from union organizations or their political action committees.

"You've got to prime the pump," said Joseph E. Foley, president of the Buffalo Professional Firefighters Association Local 282, which had a few of its 720 members among the largest city-government contributors.

"People are willing to make sacrifices to make sure a good candidate is elected," he said later.

The city of Buffalo, with a population of 292,000, employs roughly 9,600 people, including 7,000 in the school district.

City workers want, among other things, to lift the 32-month-old wage freeze that keeps the average pay at $52,400 a year before benefits, still far more than the $32,000 earned by the typical Buffalo wage-earner, according to control board figures.

>A range of donations

Workers have taken their protests to the homes of control board members, to halt the "genocide of the working class," as Police Benevolent Association President Robert P. Meegan Jr. said in arguing that city workers should be given the right to strike because their contractual raises were set aside.

City workers with frozen wages don't give just to Brown, or to elected leaders who might help restore their raises. In the depths of the wage freeze, they have given to state and federal legislators, labor-aligned political action committees or to industry groups that lobby.

Buffalo school employees, for example, have given $13,000 to federal candidates this decade, predominantly to Rep. Brian Higgins, according to the Federal Elections Commission, which asks donors to disclose their employers.

Foley and Buffalo Teachers Federation President Philip Rumore said the wealthy donate far more than the working class to political campaigns, Brown's included.

Foley said working people give their favored candidates broad-based financial support. Many give small amounts and in so doing become the base of the campaign-finance pyramid, he said. About three of every five transactions with city employees involved amounts of less than $100, The Buffalo News found.

Members of the Buffalo Fiscal Stability Authority, such as M&T Bank Chairman Robert Wilmers, write large checks that bring them individual influence, Foley said.

"Wilmers gives big money to both parties so he can buy his influence wherever he wants," Foley said. "People who work for a living in general give to Democrats, because Democrats are the only ones in a position to support them."

>Some big givers

Wilmers earned $18.7 million in total compensation last year and has given around $150,000 just to state-registered campaigns this decade. But the $1,100 he gave Brown's mayoral funds was a pittance when compared with the amount given by a $60,000-a-year firefighter named Alphonse Patton.

Patton contributed $10,105 to Brown's two funds, more than any other city employee, records show. Patton said he did not want to comment on the gifts.

Of the top 10 Brown contributors -- who gave a combined $36,800 -- five work in the Buffalo Fire Department. Another was Craig D. Hannah, a friend of the mayor and a lawyer who in 2005 worked occasionally as a city hearing examiner, according to city records. Soon after taking office in January, Brown appointed Hannah to a City Court vacancy, and Hannah won a new term in this month's election.

For decades in Buffalo, the top ranks of uniformed employees have shown a willingness to give to their mayors, and the trend continues under Brown. It's common to find that the top brass are donors, too, which has always raised the question as to whether the donations are voluntary, or whether they are expected to give.

>Pressure to give?

"I'd like to think that it is discretionary expenditure, but knowing how politics works, there might have been pressure to donate," said James Ostrowski, the Buffalo lawyer who organized the taxpayer group Free Buffalo. "I just think one of the problems in local politics is that [it] is dominated by people like city workers who have a direct financial stake in the outcome of elections as opposed to the average citizen."

Ostrowski, whose group has studied public-sector salaries, said city employees on average probably make less than state, county or federal workers.

"However, they make a lot more money than the average citizen of Buffalo. Whatever hardships they have had from a wage freeze really are not comparable to people who are unemployed, under-employed, or people with hardships working in low-wage jobs," he said. "I feel bad for them. But I feel worse for the rest of us."

