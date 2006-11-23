'55-plus' community in tussle over zoning

Developers are back knocking on the Town of Aurora's door -- this time hoping for a rezoning to build a senior citizens housing community described as country club-style living for adults 55 and older.

But whether plans by Morning-Star Communities win approval in a community with a deficit in housing for the elderly remains to be seen.

Rezoning the 75-acre tract off Mill Road from agricultural to multiple-family residential is critical to Manhattan developer Solomon "Tommy" Scharf's plans for the land, where the Braecroft retirement community was proposed nearly 10 years ago.

But Supervisor Terence Yarnall is not mincing words about what he called the first such project in Aurora.

"We're setting history and a dangerous precedent if we rezone," he said. "What's to prevent another developer from coming to Jewett-Holmwood Road or Center Road with a similar project?"

"I don't want my children to say, 'Dad, you were the first one to make this like Amherst,' " Yarnall said. "I want to protect the rural character of this town."

Yarnall said he does not oppose housing for senior citizens, but contended any such development would have to be built on the right location. He did not suggest another site in town.

"This is not smart development," he said, calling its proposed density "terrible."

"I just don't want the precedent of rezoning land to meet a developer's needs," he said. "I'm not going to buckle with that and pull at the heartstrings of senior citizens. I don't think it's right to demand 166 units or threaten to build 90 single-family homes."

Anthony DiFilippo, Scharf's attorney, said his client still could develop 90 single-family homes without a rezoning on the site.

Even before filing formal plans with the town for the 166-unit development of single-family modular homes and duplexes, Scharf has gotten an earful from neighbors criticizing its location in their backyard, its density and expected traffic woes. Others say Aurora desperately needs such housing and call the project long overdue, but question the viability of the Mill and Center roads site.

That's not deterring Scharf.

"I don't run. I can double my money for what I paid for the land," he said in an interview last week.

He said an assessment showed East Aurora needs more housing "for people 55 and older."

Other than Yarnall, town officials voiced mixed feelings, questioning the site and saying they need more analysis of the project.

"I respect the people doing the development, but I don't respect the project at this particular point," Councilman Norman Suttell said.

Scharf's company, which runs assisted living and senior housing developments in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, bought the land last year from Presbyterian Homes of Western New York for $680,000.

The project has been in the works for about a year, would not seek any property tax breaks and would cover 18 percent of the site. Homes prices would begin at $150,000. The rest of the site would remain passive.

