POLICE & COURTS

>Chautauqua County adds 3 to wanted list

MAYVILLE -- There are three new names on the Chautauqua County Wanted List.

Sheriff's deputies are looking for Brian Harrison, 24, of Fairmount Avenue, Jamestown, on charges of criminal possession of a weapon.

In addition, Samuel Gennuso, 22, of Liberty Street, Fredonia, is wanted on a charge of criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Thomas Spencer, 34, of East Sixth Street, Jamestown, is wanted on a Family Court support warrant.

Anyone with information about anyone on the wanted list is asked to call the Sheriff's Department at 753-2131.

-----

>Indictment dismissed in bar shooting incident

BELMONT -- Allegany County Judge Thomas P. Brown has dismissed the indictment accusing Raymond Sindrewicz, 53, of Belfast, of illegally firing a gun in a bar last February.

Sindrewicz had been charged with first-degree reckless endangerment, second-degree menacing and prohibited use of a weapon in the incident at the Birdsall Inn.

Public Defender Barbara Kelley had asked Brown to review grand jury minutes. The judge determined that prosecutors had not properly instructed jurors.

The shooting occurred after several patrons objected to a "last call" at the bar and Sindrewicz fired a pistol to get their attention, authorities said.

The indictment was dismissed, and Brown gave District Attorney Terrence M. Parker the option of presenting the case to another grand jury if he chooses.

-----

>Sinclairville man gets 18 years in rape of child

MAYVILLE -- A Sinclairville man has been sentenced to 18 years in prison after being convicted of raping a child under the age of 13.

William Osborne, 30, of Circle Drive received the jail term in county court Monday, said District Attorney David Foley.

Osborne was found guilty of first-degree rape following a jury trial in September.

-----

>Firetruck driver treated for injuries in crash

ELLICOTTVILLE -- The driver of an Ellicottville firetruck was treated for minor injuries after his truck crashed into a tractor-trailer Monday while responding to another crash on Route 219, Cattaraugus County sheriff's deputies said.

Daniel A. Kruszynski, 23, was responding to a crash at the top of Jackman Hill when he lost control of his firetruck on ice-covered roads. The vehicle spun and struck a tractor-trailer in the rear, pushing it into another tractor-trailer.

The rigs were driven by James K. Shine, 56, of Orchard Park, and Randy A. Bratton, 43, of Morrisdale, Pa. Shine was not injured. Bratton was taken to Bertrand Chaffee Hospital in Springville for treatment of minor injuries.