Gourmandise

Yahoo! to food

Aimed at everyday cooks, the Yahoo! Food home page opened for business recently with major media partnerships and an easy-to-navigate format. The site features archived and current content from Martha Stewart Omnimedia, Every Day With Rachael Ray, Wolfgang Puck Worldwide, Epicurious.com, Allrecipes.com, Reader's Digest and Eating Well, with more to come.

Plans include seasonal packages of stories, product reviews, recipes and how-to videos akin to the Thanksgiving presentation now on view.

What you won't find yet is a way for users to submit their own recipes and videos. Those platforms, plus shopping lists and an evolving cadre of chef bloggers, including Frank Stitt, Donatella Arpaia and Marcus Samuelsson, will be added to the site at a later date.

The address is www.yahoo.com. Click on Food.

***

Turkey help

As a quick review for the big day coming up Thursday, we're presenting this list of telephone numbers that you can call for advice.

Butterball Turkey Talk-Line: 1-800-BUTTERBALL. Experts answer holiday cooks' questions, in English or Spanish, for callers in the United States and Canada. Callers can request a free pamphlet with safety and cooking tips and recipes. Operates most weekdays until 9 p.m. in November and until 7 p.m. in December. Automated assistance always available. Butterball also offers turkey help podcasts for download at www.butterball.com.

Ocean Spray consumer help line: 1-800-662-3263. Year-round, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays (EST). Offers help with cranberries, as well as recipes, cooking tips, nutritional information and menu-planning worksheets. On the Net: www.oceanspray.com.

Reynolds Turkey Tips Hotline: 1-800-745-4000. A year-round, 24-hour automated hot line; through Dec. 31 offers advice on turkey defrosting, preparation and cooking options, free brochure and recipes. On the Net: www.reynoldskitchens.com.

U.S. Department of Agriculture Meat and Poultry Hotline: 1-888-674-6854 or 1-888-MPHotline. Food safety specialists answer calls in English or Spanish about meat and poultry preparation and cooking questions, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday (year-round) except Thanksgiving Day, when hours will be from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Recorded information is available 24 hours a day at the same number.

***

Winning greens

Fresh Express, the big salad company, and Do Something, a national not-for-profit organization, have joined forces to announce a nationwide contest for teens and tweens (8- to 12-year-olds) to create their own kid-approved salads. They have kicked off the "Teens for Greens Amazing Search for Fresh Salad Recipe Challenge."

Just by clicking on www.freshexpress.com, kids get an easy recipe template to help them enter. The grand prize is a scholarship to college or culinary school.

The deadline is Jan. 20, 2007. Prize winners will be announced in February.

***

Raccoon for Thanksgiving?

Many of the details about the first Thanksgiving are just flat-out wrong, says British author Godfrey Hodgson in his book "A Great and Godly Adventure: The Pilgrims and the Myth of the First Thanksgiving" (Public Affairs, $24.95).

There was no turkey (no turkeys in Massachusetts then, so the protein was most likely venison, raccoon or beaver), no cranberries (sugar didn't come to the colonies until 50 years later), no sweet potatoes and no pecan pie (those last two were a 19th century addition).

Can you stand it? Here's the real killer -- the meal was not a thanksgiving, says Hodgson. The Pilgrims traditionally gave thanks by fasting, not feasting.

Some of the other folklore is accurate, however. The book gives a good accounting of the New World settlement and the hardships endured.

***

Quotable

"The true essentials of a feast are only fun and feed."

-- Oliver Wendell Holmes