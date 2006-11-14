Ann McSweeny Dann, of Lewiston, died Monday at home under the care of Niagara Hospice. She was 82.

Born in Niagara Falls, she was a lifelong resident of the Niagara Falls area and attended St. Mary's High School and Brockport State College.

Mrs. Dann was a secretary at Niagara University for more than 10 years. She was also an active volunteer with the Salvation Army.

She is survived by her husband of 58 years, James O.; three sons, Jeffrey, Michael and Robert; and three daughters, Michele Reisch, Rosemary D. and Kathryn Moreland.

Prayers will be said at 8:45 a.m. Thursday in Rhoney Funeral Home, Cayuga and South Ninth Streets, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 in St. Mary of the Cataract Catholic Church, 259 Fourth St., Niagara Falls.

[ANDRIATCH]