Roman J. "Ray" Komorowski of Ransomville, a retired shop supervisor, died Saturday in Niagara Hospice Care. He was 83.

Born in Niagara Falls, he attended St. Stanislaus Elementary School and graduated from Trott Vocational High School in Niagara Falls.

A veteran of World War II, he served in the Army for three years with the 107th Division Anti-Aircraft, Artillery Battery A. He took part in the Battle of the Bulge as well as the Central Europe and Rhineland campaigns.

Mr. Komorowski worked for 25 years for Kimberly-Clark Corp. and Nitec Paper as a millwright and tractor supervisor. He retired in 1989 as a supervisor of maintenance for Life Technologies on Grand Island.

Surviving are his wife, the former E. Jean Buterbaugh; two daughters, Karen Bell and Christine Goodman; and a son, Raymond W.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10 a.m. Wednesday in Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 4671 Townline Road.

