Hockey's in his blood, ice in his veins NHL play doesn't faze Sabres rookie Stafford

The picture is hanging in the hallway leading to the kitchen at the Stafford residence back in Faribault, Minn. Drew must have been 2 or 3 at the time, innocently chugging along during a leisurely skate at the Bradley Center in Milwaukee with one of his childhood buddies, Mark Messier.

Yeah, that Mark Messier.

A tour through the family photo album would reveal a few things that make sense now that the Buffalo Sabres have had a taste of the 21-year-old rookie and 2004 first-round draft pick from the University of North Dakota. For starters, it seems every other picture shows a helmeted Stafford holding a hockey stick.

"You look back on it, and it's pretty funny how it all works out," Stafford said Sunday. "It's how my childhood was, now that I think about it."

The more you hear, the more it seems his ascension to the Sabres was part of a continuous work in progress, a natural progression to the NHL. Professional hockey was always the plan, ever since he started skating at age, gasp, 21 months. Maybe that's why he looks like he's been with the Sabres for three years rather than three games.

He certainly belongs.

Stafford has a goal and an assist going into tonight's contest against the Carolina Hurricanes in the RBC Center. He scored his first NHL goal Saturday night in a 5-4 win over the Philadelphia Flyers, validating his brief stay in the big leagues and fulfilling a dream that started when he was darned near in diapers.

Stafford had 15 text messages and a few voice mails waiting on his cell phone after the Philly game. It seemed fitting his parents were in the Wachovia Center after driving from Buffalo on Saturday afternoon. Quite literally, they're the reason Stafford has hockey in his blood.

His father, Gord, played for the Oilers' minor-league affiliate in Milwaukee but never reached the NHL. It's where Drew was born before the family moved to Minnesota several years ago. His brother, Drew's uncle Barrie, is the longtime equipment manager in Edmonton. Another uncle, Allen, sells hockey equipment in Edmonton.

Before they relocated, the Staffords frequently visited the Oilers for road games in Chicago. Friends and relatives in high places gained him entry into the dressing room and allowed him to skate with the Oilers, which was how he first met Messier.

"I pretty much grew up in that Oiler locker room," Stafford said. "It was a lot of fun. When you're a part of that environment when you're that young, you're exposed to it. Plus, I got free gear."

The picture shows Stafford, wearing an Oilers sweater, being pushed by Messier from behind. Messier was a consummate professional and considered one of the greatest leaders in the game's history. Stafford met almost all the legends from that era, including Wayne Gretzky. He has admired current Oilers center Ryan Smyth since meeting him at age 9.

"He's been around the NHL since he could skate, really his whole life," Gord Stafford said by telephone. "It's created a sense of drive in him. He's seen this and had it as his goal. It sounds like a cliche, but he's been pretty driven. We're very proud of him."

No wonder Stafford looked so comfortable when he made his NHL debut last week, when he set up Daniel Briere for the overtime winner in a victory over the New York Rangers. He was thrilled with the experience, definitely, but he wasn't in awe. That hasn't changed since he walked through the door.

"It's been great so far," he said. "I'm just trying to learn as I go here, keep my mouth shut, just work and do whatever they want me to do."

Stafford has the size and skill required to remain in the NHL. His off-the-charts hockey sense comes from his father, who has coached prestigious Shattuck-St. Mary's School to back-to-back national girls' titles, including one last season in Buffalo, and has been running hockey schools for years.

Drew Stafford won a national championship at Shattuck and might not have been the best player on his team. He played with a 14-year-old wonder named Sidney Crosby, who already was drawing international attention. Another teammate was Jack Johnson, selected third overall in the 2005 draft by Carolina and since traded to Los Angeles.

Stafford is a terrific skater with gifted hands. At 215 pounds, he can bang with anybody. He also has experience in big games after playing in the Frozen Four twice in his three years at North Dakota, the World Junior Championships and the world championships while the Sabres were in the playoffs.

"He has a mature game," Sabres coach Lindy Ruff said. "He's one of those rare players that was probably a little more mature than other players his age all the way along. I see a lot of skill. He's got great hands, great composure. He's got a man's body already, which gives him the strength. That puts him ahead of the game."

If only they could keep him. The Sabres are Velcroed to the salary cap and will need to make a move when Maxim Afinogenov returns from a separated shoulder. Everybody else must clear waivers, leaving Stafford as the leading candidate for Rochester.

Stafford isn't likely to get buried there, given his production. He'll likely be the first winger called up if someone gets injured. In the meantime, he's trying to enjoy the experience while understanding what's most important.

The big picture.

"You want to play, but there are a couple steps to take," he said. "You just want to get here in the first place. You want to be able to contribute and get a regular role. And then it's winning the Stanley Cup. I'm a long ways off, but that first game was a pretty big step in my career. Now, I'm seeing if I can string a couple together."

e-mail: bgleason@buffnews.com

-----

SABRES VS. HURRICANES: Faceoff: 7:00 p.m. * RBC Center

TV: MSG * Radio: 550 AM * Season series: Sabres, 2-0p