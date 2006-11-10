NIAGARA NEWS BRIEFS

Public meeting slated on courthouse design

NIAGARA FALLS -- A public information meeting on the proposed schematic design of the city's new $42 million courthouse and Police Headquarters will be at 6:15 p.m. Monday in the second-floor auditorium at the Earl W. Brydges Library, 1425 Main St.

Architects from the internationally known firm Hellmuth, Obata & Kassabaum will be on hand to explain the proposed exterior and interior design of the three-story complex set for North Main Street.

The design includes a glass-fronted courthouse and a main entrance with four tall columns that represent the penstocks at the Niagara Power Project. The city is looking for public input on the design of the 126,000-square-foot building, to be built between Cleveland and South avenues, before architects are given direction to continue with more detailed work.

The building is set for a site that now contains several businesses, several decrepit buildings and a public park. Residents also will have a chance to comment on the project when the City Planning Board holds a public hearing in December.

***

Niagara U to conduct forum on Iraq policy

LEWISTON -- Niagara University will present a forum on "Iraq: Is There a Way Out?" at 7 p.m. Tuesday in Room 127 of Dunleavy Hall.

Speakers include Robert Kane, assistant professor of history; David Reilly, assistant professor of political science and director of the International Studies program; and Craig Rivera, assistant professor of criminal justice. John Stranges, university professor, is moderator.

The public forum is sponsored by Delta Epsilon Sigma, the National Scholastic Honor Society.

***

Parking fee waiver approved for veterans

NIAGARA FALLS -- Parking will be free for veterans today at Niagara Falls State Park.

The state Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation said veterans must show "reasonable proof of veteran status" to have the fee waived.

Still open at the park are the Cave of the Winds-Gorge Trip, which takes visitors to the base of the Bridal Veil Falls, and the scenic trolley, which is free for the remainder of the year.

***

'Rain Forest Adventure' held for kids, adults

NORTH TONAWANDA -- Rain forest specialist Alice Stein will offer a slide-illustrated "Rain Forest Adventure" from 1 to 2 p.m. today in the North Tonawanda Public Library, 505 Meadow Drive.

For children and adults, the program will include information on rain forest animals.

No registration is required.

On Nov. 14, the library will offer Bedtime Story Fun from 6:30 to 7:15 p.m. Zoo stories, songs and crafts are planned for toddlers and preschoolers. Children should wear their pajamas and bring a favorite teddy bear or blanket.

Registration can be made by calling 693-4132.