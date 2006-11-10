Erie Canal heritage flowing into place Final stage of project with October deadline includes historical interpretive elements

The overhaul of Buffalo's inner harbor to focus attention on its Erie Canal heritage has reached the final stage and is on track for an October 2007 completion.

The site's place in history will become clearer when visitors stand on the bowstring bridge that will span the commercial slip, touch the ruins of structures that once lined the waterway and walk on the long-forgotten streets of the harbor, the architect said.

"This is literally the crossroads for our history, and we believe it will be a very powerful experience for those who will visit," said Buffalo architect Peter Flynn, whose Flynn Battaglia Architects is the project's primary designer. "It's all coming together now. It's a reality."

The Empire State Development Corp. board will decide Wednesday on the last two project contractors for the historical interpretive elements and installation of paths, lighting and other finishing touches. The final pieces of the $53 million project will cost approximately $3 million.

Buffalo-based Hadley Exhibits Inc. is vying with Adirondack Scenic Inc., of Argyle, for the contract to create the interpretive elements.

Huber Construction, of Depew, and Patrick Development of Western New York, of East Amherst, have submitted bids for landscaping and construction, including a replica wooden wharf and cobblestone paths.

ESD Chairman Charles A. Gargano said he is "extremely pleased with the major progress" on the waterfront effort, which also includes construction of a new military history museum and display pavilion for the Buffalo & Erie County Naval and Military Park.

Despite spending nearly a decade looking at photos, renderings and models of the site, Flynn said the physical results continue to amaze him.

"There's a magical thing that happens when you stand down on the site now. You get a sense of the dynamic vitality that was there when our city was coming together," he said.

Much of the project's drama comes from the recently rewatered Commercial Slip, the long-buried conduit to the Buffalo River and Lake Erie that was Buffalo's shipping link to the world.

One of the keys to giving visitors the fullest experience will be interpretive elements providing historic information. Historic signs and displays, which have been a hot button for area preservationists, are nearing their final design.

Expected interpretive elements include:

*First-person glimpses of the wharf's heyday through the eyes of an American Indian, arriving passenger and harbor worker, to be located on the bridge over the Commercial Slip.

*A transparent panel of "windows" into history, positioned on the railroad-style bridge at the head of the slip, depicting activity at the site at various periods.

*A three-story facade with window panels containing historic photos of canal activities and industries, such as chandlers, barrel makers and boat builders.

*An interpretive doorway into the unearthed foundations of original, slip-side buildings that will tell the story of the site's archaeology and the efforts to uncover the past.

A team of local historians is being assembled to review all the proposed content for accuracy.

While the reworked harbor will not be completed until next fall, several of its key features are coming into view. The 80-foot, bowstring-style bridge, which is being fabricated by Buffalo's BIDCO Marine, will be hoisted into place before the end of the year.

Work continues on the exterior of the three-story military museum building, on the west side of the Commercial Slip. The City of Buffalo is also poised to install cobblestone streets on the east portion of the 12-acre site.

Planners are formulating ideas to flesh-out the harbor area, which could include active, period-style buildings and additional historical elements.

