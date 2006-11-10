Darlene Orlowski, school employee Jan. 16, 1958 -- Nov. 7, 2006

WHEATFIELD -- Darlene A. Orlowski, a homemaker and school employee, died unexpectedly Tuesday in her Wheatfield home. She was 48.

Born in Buffalo, the former Darlene A. Gorski lived in Wheatfield for the past eight years.

A graduate of Eden Central High School, she earned a bachelor's degree in medical technology from Fredonia State College and was a study hall monitor at Niagara-Wheatfield High School. She also worked as a school bus monitor for Niagara-Wheatfied.

Survivors include her husband of 14 years, Kenneth C.; a daughter, Amy; two stepdaughters, April Orlowski-Henry and Katie; one stepson, Richard; two brothers, David Gorski and Lt. Col. Gregory Gorski; a sister, Gail Gorski-Sterner; and her parents, Rita Rohner and Joseph Gorski.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10 a.m. Monday in St. Albert the Great Catholic Church, 800 Niagara Falls Blvd., North Tonawanda.

[A/JONES]