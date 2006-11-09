Bulletin Board / News and notes

The Police Athletic League of Buffalo and two community agencies will present "Learn to Skate" programs on Saturdays during December and January at the Bud Bakewell Rink in Riverside Park and the Timothy J. Burvid Rink in Cazenovia Park.

The Bakewell Rink program, operated with the Riverside Rink Boosters Association, will run 1-2:15 p.m. A $20 fee at the site includes a $5 membership to the Rink Boosters.

The South Buffalo Community Association co-hosts the program at Burvid Rink, to run 3:30-5 p.m. That fee is $20, including association membership.

Both programs run Dec. 2 through Jan. 27, with no sessions on Dec. 23 or 30. Participants, ages 4 through adult, may bring their own skates or rent them on-site.

Applications are available at the Burvid Ice Rink, the Tosh Collins Community Center, the Bakewell Rink or the Police Athletic League Offices at City Hall. Call PAL at 851-4615 or the Erie County parks department at 858-8359.

***

Canisius College's Masters of Sport Administration program will hold its Bowl-N-Blast, to benefit the Kelly for Kids Foundation, on Nov. 19. The date was incorrect in Tuesday's Bulletin Board.

Registration at Airport Lanes, 3754 Genesee St., Cheektowaga, begins at noon that day, with bowling to run from 1 to 3 p.m. Prizes from bowling and raffles will be distributed through 4 p.m., and participants must be present to win.

For information, visit www.geocities.com/bowlnblast/index.htm or e-mail bowlnblast@yahoo.com.

***

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: There will be a reunion of the Kenmore West boys basketball teams from 1966-1999 on Nov. 25. All former players interested in attending should contact Mark Simon at 628-2012.

FOOTBALL: The North Tonawanda Athletic Association team is holding a fund-raiser Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m. at the Fraternal Order of the Eagles on Ward Road. There will be a Chinese auction and a chili and chowder sale. Call 694-6968 for information.

ICE SKATING: Late afternoon "Learn to Skate" classes for hockey players and figure skaters will begin Nov. 13, and run Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, at Dwyer Arena at Niagara University. Call 636-7401. . . . Public skating sessions have begun at the Cheektowaga Recreation Center on Harlem Road on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. Call 897-7218 for details.

VOLLEYBALL: The KEVA Junior Olympic girls club will hold open tryouts and informational sessions Nov. 12 and 19 at the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford Sports Arena. Sessions run 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., with a $30 tryout fee. Players ages 12 through high school seniors are eligible. Call Carrie Shufelt at (585) 478-2695, Matt McAndrew at 699-2478, or e-mail kevavolleyball@yahoo.com.

