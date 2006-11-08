High School Extra / News & notes

Major signings for WNY

The next hockey stop for the Town of Tonawanda's Kevin Quick is a big one. He's headed to the University of Michigan.

Quick, a 6-foot-1, 175-pound defenseman who is attending the Salisbury (Conn.) School, was a third-round pick in this year's NHL draft by the Tampa Bay Lightning. Quick selected Michigan over Clarkson, Ohio State and Providence.

Wednesday was the first day of the weeklong early signing period for Division I hockey, basketball and other sports. Some other signings by area athletes:

Tyrell Lynch, the 6-8 Niagara Falls basketball forward who is spending this year at the Patterson School of Lenoir, N.C., has decided to sign with Auburn, according to Rivals.com and Scout.com.

Destiny Harrison of Niagara Falls and Shakeena Cunningham of McKinley are signing with Robert Morris women's basketball, which is coming off back-to-back 20-win seasons under coach Sal Buscaglia, a former University at Buffalo coach.

Three-time All-Western New York softball selection Chelsea Plimpton of Williamsville South will sign today with St. John's University of the Big East.

Two Williamsville North student-athletes will sign today: Jake Katz will play golf at Binghamton University while Kerry Ulmer will play softball at Canisius.

***

Eden rolls over Newfane

Senior Amber Levy (19 kills, 13 digs), sophomore Heather Henry (19 kills) and junior Chelsea Hennigan (45 assists) powered Eden (21-1) to a 25-18, 25-12, 25-8 victory over previously unbeaten Newfane (19-1) for the Section VI Class B girls volleyball championship at Daemen College.

"We were playing a little tight, but once we started to play defense, our strength in that took over," said winning coach Stephen Pierce. "They couldn't match up with the power of Heather [Henry] and her sister Tracy, who was also strong at the net."

Eden will meet Attica of Section V in the Far West Regionals at 1 p.m. Saturday at Batavia High School.

***

City Honors wins Class C

Allyson Blair had 21 kills as top-seeded City Honors won its second straight Section VI Class C girls volleyball championship, knocking off second-seeded Falconer, 25-20, 25-11 and 25-22, at Daemen College.

Tayler Schweigel had nine kills and Stephanie Kazmierczak had 27 assists, four kills and three aces for the Centaurs (15-0). Falconer finished 18-4.

City Honors will meet Byron-Bergen (20-0) of Section V in a battle of unbeatens in the Far West Regionals at 2 p.m. Saturday at Genesee Community College.

***

Nardin swims to title

Led by Most Valuable Player Jordan Deren, Nardin easily won the six-team Girls All Catholic Swim Meet at the Burt Flickinger Athletic Center.

Deren won the 500-yard freestyle, set a meet record in the 200 free (1:56.42) and swam on the winning 400 free relay team with Lauren Marchese, Julie Gielowski and Natalie Lewis.

Lewis also won the 50 and 100 freestyle and anchored Nardin's winning 200 medley relay (with Natalie McGurn, Eleanor Clay and Anna Plunkett), which set a meet record of 1:54.20.

Marchese won the 200 individual medley relay, Plunkett took the 100 butterfly, and Clay won the 100 breaststroke.

Ashley Olson of Buffalo Seminary took the 100 backstroke in a meet record of 1:01.01.