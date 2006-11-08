Burton C. Burgasser Jr., car wholesaler Feb. 23, 1947 -- Nov. 5, 2006

Burton C. Burgasser Jr., who operated an automobile wholesaling business, died Sunday in his Town of Hamburg home. He was 59.

Born in Eastport, Maine, Mr. Burgasser was a graduate of East High School.

He was president of N.A. Burgasser Co., an automobile wholesaler in Hamburg. He also worked for Anderson Ford in Lackawanna as a salesman and general manager and Ray Laks, Orchard Park.

Survivors include his wife of 38 years, the former Nancy A. Stoddard; three daughters, Lisa Petrus, Dawn Funderburk and Katrina; a son, Brandon; his mother, Rosealma Janusz; a sister, Darlene Scott; and a brother, Albert.

