Seniors owe a lot to one of their number Patricia Wojcik saw the need for elderly services and got them

When Patricia Wojcik started in 1976 as a part-time employee using a two-by-four board for a desk, she was the only one in Cheektowaga working on senior services.

When the Senior Services Department was formed in 1980, she became its director.

Today, the department has a budget of $500,000, 29 employees and its own building for 15,000 members. As of Wednesday, it will no longer have Wojcik at the helm, as she joins the thousands of other town residents in retirement.

"No regrets. I would do everything over again," she said. "I've enjoyed this so much. It wasn't a job."

The accolades, which she has received for years, continue to pour in.

"She took a program that was non-existent and built it up into probably one of the best senior programs in all New York State," Supervisor Dennis H. Gabryszak said.

Council Member James J. Jankowiak was working in the Recreation Department when Wojcik started 30 years ago in an office in the ice rink in Town Park. They have remained friends.

"When you work with somebody through the years you really find out what they're made of," he said. "Pat has been top-shelf in both friendship and working for the Town of Cheektowaga."

Wojcik opened the town's first nutrition site at St. John Gualbert Parish in 1976 and organized the first senior citizen travel club the following year. The Senior Center on Broadway was built 24 years ago, giving the department a permanent home for programs and activities.

"When I started, the seniors were 60 years old," said Wojcik, who turns 66 Wednesday. "They are now 90. Some are still here."

Years ago, seniors enjoyed socializing daily with crafts and card playing. The socializing continues, but dance and computer are among the many classes that have been added. The center also sponsors 100 bus trips to various locations each year.

"Today we're starting to address the boomers," Wojcik said. "Fitness has become the No. 1 issue in their lives."

Thirty years ago, senior citizens comprised about 17 percent of the town. Today, that number is approaching 30 percent, she said.

"I have seen such a growth and improvement in the quality of life," Wojcik said.

The mother of three children and the grandmother of three, she plans on staying in her hometown. She wants to take it easy over the winter and do some of the things she has put off because she was too busy, such as getting out and strolling through the town.

"I'm going to find out what Cheektowaga is really about," she said.

One activity she won't take up right away is joining the Senior Center.

"I'd like to give the staff and new director time to survive on their own," she said.

Kerry Switalski, a nine-year member of the department staff, has been tapped to be the new director.

Wojcik gives Switalski and the rest of the staff high marks and said she has been trying to retire the last four years.

"My mind-set is ready," Wojcik said. "I'm one for change. I like change. I think it's important."

